New York, USA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilepsy Market Assessment in the 7MM by 2034 — A Detailed Analysis of Growth Prospects Across Different Types | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the epilepsy market is expected to grow due to an increase in disease prevalence and the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Xenon Pharmaceutical’s XEN1101, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals’s BHV-7000, Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics’s Soticlestat (TAK-935), and UCB Pharma’s STACCATO alprazolam (benzodiazepine), among others during the forecast period.

Epilepsy is a long-term neurological disorder that affects individuals of all ages, leading to recurrent and unprovoked seizures. These seizures result from sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbances in the brain, which can cause convulsions, altered consciousness, or unusual sensations and behaviors.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were nearly 7 million in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase due to the increased aging global population where older adults are more susceptible to conditions such as stroke, dementia, and epilepsy during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Diagnosing epilepsy requires a thorough evaluation, including clinical and physical examinations, as well as various diagnostic tests. Imaging techniques such as MRI and CT scans help assess brain structure, while electroencephalography (EEG) detects abnormal electrical activity. Blood tests and additional assessments may also be conducted to identify potential underlying causes. This multidisciplinary approach aims to confirm the diagnosis, classify seizure types, determine severity, and develop personalized treatment plans.

Epilepsy management focuses on reducing seizure frequency, improving quality of life, and addressing associated challenges, though no treatment offers a complete cure. A wide range of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) is available, including generic options like lamotrigine, sodium valproate, carbamazepine, levetiracetam, and topiramate. More recently approved treatments include XCOPRI, FYCOMPA, LIBERVANT, NAYZILAM, EPIDIOLEX, BRIVIACT, and SYMPAZAN.

First-line monotherapy AEDs work by modulating sodium channels, GABA receptors, calcium channels, or synaptic vesicle protein SV2A. Second-line treatments may involve monotherapy or combination AEDs, while adjunctive therapies include options such as EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) and FINTEPLA (fenfluramine).

The total market size of epilepsy in the 7MM is estimated to be around USD 9 billion in 2023. This is expected to increase further by 2034. Market dynamics are projected to shift in the forecast period due to the introduction of new therapies such as XEN1101, Soticlestat (TAK-935), BHV-7000 (KB-3061), PRAX-562, STACCATO alprazolam (benzodiazepine), and others, increased awareness of epilepsy among healthcare providers and the general population, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

Discover more about the epilepsy market in detail @ Epilepsy Market Report

DelveInsight has expertise in the neurological disorders market, and an experienced team handles the neurological disorders domain proficiently. DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on different types of epilepsy including Partial Epilepsy, Chronic Focal Epilepsy, and Drug-Resistant Epilepsy. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature an examination of prominent companies working with their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let’s deep dive into the market assessment of these epilepsy types individually.





Partial Epilepsy Market

Partial epilepsy, also known as focal epilepsy, is a neurological condition characterized by seizures that originate in a specific area of the brain. Unlike generalized epilepsy, where seizures affect both hemispheres, focal seizures may be localized or spread to nearby regions. Symptoms can vary widely depending on the affected brain area, ranging from motor disturbances and sensory changes to autonomic dysfunctions and cognitive impairments. Partial epilepsy is further classified into simple focal seizures and complex focal seizures. It remains a significant concern due to its impact on quality of life, often requiring long-term management.

Partial epilepsy is one of the most common types of epilepsy, accounting for approximately 60% of all epilepsy cases worldwide. It affects people of all ages but is more prevalent in individuals with brain injuries, infections, tumors, or genetic predispositions. Current treatment options primarily involve anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) that help control seizures, with options like carbamazepine, oxcarbazepine, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, and lacosamide being widely prescribed.

However, nearly one-third of patients develop drug-resistant epilepsy, necessitating alternative approaches such as vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), responsive neurostimulation (RNS), or surgical resection of the epileptogenic zone.

In recent years, several emerging drugs have been investigated for partial epilepsy, focusing on novel mechanisms to improve seizure control and reduce side effects. Cenobamate (XCOPRI) has gained FDA approval for focal seizures in adults and has shown superior efficacy compared to existing AEDs. Other pipeline drugs include XEN1101, a novel potassium channel opener with promising Phase 2 results, and new formulations of cannabidiol (CBD) targeting drug-resistant cases. Advances in precision medicine and gene therapies are also being explored to offer personalized treatment options for refractory epilepsy.

For a comprehensive view of the partial epilepsy market, check out the Focal Epilepsy Market Assessment

Chronic Focal Epilepsy Market

Chronic focal epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, localized seizures originating in a specific area of the brain. Unlike generalized epilepsy, which affects both hemispheres, focal epilepsy involves abnormal electrical activity in a limited region, leading to symptoms such as sensory disturbances, motor impairments, and altered consciousness. The condition can be caused by structural brain abnormalities, trauma, infections, or genetic factors. It is typically diagnosed through electroencephalography (EEG) and neuroimaging techniques like MRI.

While the prevalence varies by region, it is estimated that around 1% of the global population has active epilepsy, with a significant proportion suffering from focal seizures. The condition can be particularly challenging to manage in patients who do not respond well to first-line treatments, leading to drug-resistant epilepsy in nearly 30% of cases. The current treatment landscape for focal epilepsy includes several approved AEDs such as carbamazepine, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, and lacosamide, which help control seizures by modulating neurotransmission.

The market for chronic focal epilepsy treatments is evolving, driven by the growing prevalence of epilepsy, the increasing adoption of novel therapies, and ongoing R&D in precision medicine. Emerging drugs in the pipeline include next-generation sodium channel blockers, glutamate receptor modulators, and gene therapies targeting specific genetic mutations associated with epilepsy.

Companies are also exploring disease-modifying approaches to alter the progression of focal epilepsy rather than just controlling seizures. With a rising focus on personalized medicine and drug-resistant epilepsy solutions, the chronic focal epilepsy market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Discover more about chronic focal epilepsy drugs in development @ Chronic Focal Epilepsy Clinical Trials

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market

Drug-resistant epilepsy, also known as intractable or refractory epilepsy, is characterized by the failure to achieve long-term seizure control despite adequate trials of two well-tolerated, appropriately selected, and correctly administered antiepileptic drug regimens, either as monotherapy or in combination.

Drug-resistant epilepsy is the most common in adults compared to children. Nearly 7% to 20% of children have drug-resistant epilepsy. Meanwhile, 30% to 40% of adult patients remain refractory to pharmacological treatment. Refractory epilepsy may result from poor treatment adherence, improper drug selection or dosage, or the presence of nonepileptic attack disorder rather than true epilepsy. However, some seizures remain unresponsive to standard therapies.

Pharmacological treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy primarily relies on AEDs. Clinical studies indicate that patients who do not respond to two AEDs have a low likelihood of success with additional AEDs, often requiring higher doses, which contributes to drug resistance. AEDs encompass various classes, including Sodium Channel Modulators, GABA Receptor Modulators, Calcium Channel Blockers, Receptor Blockers, and Combination Therapies. Among these, Sodium Channel Modulators and SV2A vesicle inhibitors are commonly prescribed.

Several types of molecules are used to manage drug-resistant epilepsy. One such drug is Phenytoin, which has a chemical structure similar to barbiturates. It functions by binding to inactivated voltage-gated sodium channels after depolarization, thereby reducing inward sodium flow and altering sodium permeability. Another commonly used AED is Carbamazepine, structurally related to tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs). Its carbamyl group plays a crucial role in its strong antiseizure effects. Carbamazepine is primarily prescribed as an anticonvulsant.

Oxcarbazepine is thought to exert its antiepileptic effects by blocking voltage-sensitive sodium channels and reducing presynaptic glutamate release. It is an effective and well-tolerated treatment for focal epilepsy, generally preferred over carbamazepine due to its better tolerability and lower risk of drug interactions. Lamotrigine, another powerful antiepileptic drug (AED) from the phenyltriazine class, is chemically distinct from other AEDs.

Dietary therapies, particularly the Ketogenic diet, are often recommended by physicians for epilepsy management, especially in children. This diet, which is high in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbohydrates, is typically initiated within a few days. A less restrictive alternative, the Modified Atkins diet, is also used. These dietary approaches may help control seizures by lowering blood sugar and insulin levels while increasing ketone production. Additionally, lifestyle modifications can help reduce seizure triggers.

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include NRTX-1001 (Neurona Therapeutics), IAMA-6 (IAMA Therapeutics), iQ-007 (iQure Pharma), and others. The expected launch of these drugs will surge the drug-resistant epilepsy market growth.

Overall, the drug-resistant epilepsy therapeutics market is further expected to increase by the major drivers such as the rising prevalent population, technological advancements, and upcoming therapies in the forecast period.

To gain a deeper understanding of the drug-resistant epilepsy market, be sure to explore the Refractory Epilepsy Market Outlook

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.