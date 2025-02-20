Constellation Brands, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – STZ

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

CLASS PERIOD: April 11, 2024 to January 8, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Constellation’s full year 2024 fiscal results and financial outlook for 2025 which was based in material part on defendants enhanced focus on improving mix, inventory and sales execution in its Wine and Spirits business, specifically focusing efforts within its premium and above brands to drive more consistent growth. Additionally, defendants made investments in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners. On January 8, 2025 defendants issued a press release announcing the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2025 results. In pertinent part, defendants presented a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine & Spirits. Following this news, the price of Constellation’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $219.28 per share on January 8, 2025 to $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

DEADLINE: April 21, 2025

