Reform Partners with Bit2Me to Transform Market Making in Spanish and Portuguese Markets

Gibraltar, British Overseas Territory , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reform, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), is partnering with Bit2Me, the safest and easiest crypto platform within the Spanish and Portuguese markets. By partnering with local exchanges, Reform is expanding its reach within the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking markets to provide accessibility, transparency, and equity for everyone regarding cryptocurrency market making.

Market makers are vital for ensuring liquidity and smooth trading across crypto exchanges, representing a multi-billion-dollar industry. Reform DAO’s structure democratizes this traditionally exclusive role, enabling RFRM token holders to benefit from trading rebates, buybacks, and a user-friendly Telegram tool that generates consistent revenue.

In the first six months, the DAO facilitated over $8,000,000,000 in trading volume and 250,000,000 trades, generating more than $500,000 in net revenue. This underscores the tangible rewards of its groundbreaking model.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Bit2Me and bring Reform’s unique approach to market-making to the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking communities,” says Jess Muntenaar, Core Contributor at Reform. “These markets have a vibrant crypto ecosystem, and we believe Reform can play a crucial role in fostering its continued growth.”

Paul Lafaille, Core Contributor at Reform adds, “Reform is not just about providing liquidity; it's about empowering communities and projects. We're building a more equitable and sustainable future, not just for DeFi, but for the entire crypto industry.”

Unlike centralized entities that often offer unfavorable terms to projects, Reform utilizes advanced, AI-driven algorithms to ensure fair and equitable market making. This benefits both project buyers and the projects themselves. Furthermore, Reform is committed to transparency, providing advanced dashboards that offer insights into its operations and fostering a more open ecosystem.

The Reform Advantage:

DAO-driven: Reform is the first market making and liquidity providing DAO, aligning incentives across all stakeholders.

Reform is the first market making and liquidity providing DAO, aligning incentives across all stakeholders. AI-powered: Reform leverages advanced algorithms to ensure efficient market-making for projects.

Reform leverages advanced algorithms to ensure efficient market-making for projects. Transparent: Reform provides advanced dashboards for full transparency and insights into its operations.

Reform provides advanced dashboards for full transparency and insights into its operations. Community-focused: RFRM token holders benefit from the rewards generated by Reform's activities.

RFRM token holders benefit from the rewards generated by Reform's activities. Expanding Reach: Strategic partnerships like the one with Bit2Me are extending Reform’s reach into key markets.

About Reform DAO

Reform is the first decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on market making and liquidity provision in the cryptocurrency industry. By leveraging AI technology and aligning the interests of all stakeholders, Reform aims to make crypto market making accessible, transparent, and equitable.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com



