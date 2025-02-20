By Constance Rose: A New Era of Luxury Personal Styling for Influential Women

London , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London-based stylist Constance Richardson introduces bespoke styling service by Constance Rose, designed for high profile women in business, celebrities and media personalities.

Based in London, UK Constance Richardson proudly announces the debut of a refined personal styling brand that reimagines the art of dressing for a her clients. Founded by Constance Richardson, a respected personal stylist in London with a background in luxury tailoring, the brand is designed to make every client’s style a true reflection of their unique identity.



by Constance Rose

Building a reputation among high profile and high net worth individuals who seek a refined and personalised experience, her expertise in creating bespoke looks comes from her experience working in the luxury tailoring industry. Her personal styling approach aims to create a lasting impression by fusing personal taste with a modern twist on traditional tailoring.

The new venture is the culmination of her professional journey, bringing together an innate sense of style and a keen understanding of the diverse needs of influential women. Clients can expect a suite of services ranging from immersive image consultation to expert personal shopping sessions, all tailored to fit their lifestyles and aspirations.

Every consultation is approached with meticulous care, ensuring that each client embarks on a journey of self-expression and renewed confidence. Constance’s experience in luxury tailoring and her refined eye for detail has led her to develop an approach that caters to influential women in business and media personalities.

At the core of this new brand is the belief that style is an ever-evolving statement of who you are. By embracing a client’s individuality, by Constance Rose invites clients to rediscover their wardrobe through a tailored process that considers every detail- from silhouette and fabric to accessories and overall presentation.

What sets by Constance Rose apart is the focus on personalisation. The service goes beyond simply selecting clothing; it aims to understand each client’s lifestyle, preferences and ambitions to build a wardrobe that complements both their personal and professional lives. As a top-tier Personal Stylist in London, by Constance Rose ensures that clients not only look great but feel empowered in their appearance. The brand's offerings are ideal for those looking to make a bold statement, whether for a significant event, a media appearance or daily business life.

by Constance Rose is ideal for successful women who want dressing well to come as second nature and not feel like a chore. The service is distinguished by its ability to adapt to the busy lifestyles of its clients, offering both in-person consultations in London and convenient digital sessions. As an expert in a more corporate approach to personal styling, offering Image Consultation in London is a way to redefine how style and confidence are experienced in a competitive corporate market. “I believe that when you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you perform at your best.”- Constance Richardson by Constance Rose

To explore the full scope of what the brand offers, visit: https://www.byconstancerose.uk

‘About by Constance Rose

by Constance Rose is a London based personal styling brand known for the bespoke approach to fashion. With a background in luxury tailoring and a keen understanding of individual lifestyles, body shapes and personal needs, Constance offers a comprehensive suite of services, including personal shopping, wardrobe consultations and made to measure tailoring exclusively for her clients. Her philosophy centres on crafting personalised and professional experiences that empower clients to feel their best.

Whether you're aiming to revitalise your wardrobe, develop a capsule collection or are in need of a red carpet ready look, Constance ensures the process is enjoyable, stress-free and inspiring. She can take as much autonomy as is needed but provides her services as an experience as well as a service for clients. Her commitment is to make fashion feel good, easy and perfectly suited to you, transforming how you feel when you dress.

###

Media Contact

by Constance Rose

49 Stewart's Grove, London SW3 6PH

+44 20 3150 5185

https://www.byconstancerose.uk/



Constance Rose 49 Stewart's Grove, London SW3 6PH





















Attachment