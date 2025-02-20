Heritage Grocers Group Celebrates Supermarket Employee Day

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is pleased to join supermarkets and food suppliers nationwide to celebrate Supermarket Employee Day.

The Food Industry Association (FMI) has proclaimed Feb. 22, Supermarket Employee Day. This is a time for the food industry to recognize employees at every level of the industry for the work they do in sustaining local communities, feeding families, and enriching lives.

To further demonstrate its unwavering support for its Team Members, Heritage Grocers Group has proclaimed the entire month of February as Team Member Appreciation Month.

“Our Team Members are the heart and soul of HGG, and we appreciate what they do every day to celebrate our Cardenas, El Rancho and Tony’s Fresh Markets communities,” said Suzy Monford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Heritage Grocers Group. “Their hard work, team spirit, and enthusiasm make our stores fun places to shop and work!”

In addition to increased discounts on Team Member purchases throughout February, Heritage is also highlighting its Team Members on its social channels, making donations to local organizations on behalf of its Team Members, and hosting pizza parties at each of its 115 store locations on Feb. 22.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.



