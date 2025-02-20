UTR Sports Launches Engage API to Enable Seamless Data Sharing for Players Across Partner Apps

Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports is announcing the launch of the Engage API, which will enable data sharing with partners and allow users to sync their profiles and ratings on third-party apps. The Engage API ensures players can access their UTR, UTR-P, and Color Ball Ratings and post pickleball and tennis results from their favorite apps for a comprehensive view of their performance across platforms.

Better access to ratings across platforms aligns with UTR Sports’ mission of growing the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play.

The launch of the Engage API is in response to high demand from customers and technology partners eager to integrate UTR Sports’ ratings and results data into their applications.

“We are committed to improving the experience of all tennis and pickleball players who benefit from our ratings,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO at UTR Sports. “Engage API is a game-changer for tennis and pickleball players, coaches, clubs, and academies, making it easier than ever to deliver a connected and more level-based playing experience for everyone.”

The Engage API is a significant win for players, who can now take their UTR and UTR-P Ratings with them wherever they play and track their performance. Players will be able to authorize third-party partners to access their real-time ratings as well as post off-platform results, which will contribute to their UTR and UTR-P Ratings. The Engage API is also a win for third-party partners, who can create a better user experience.

The Engage API launches with a number of active partners, including Match Tennis, PicklePlay, Live Pickleball, and Playtime Scheduler, providing seamless integration for players and organizers alike.

UTR Sports invites all third-party developers to explore the Engage API and apply to join its growing developer ecosystem. Learn more here.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.net.