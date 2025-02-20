Winners of 2025 DallasCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By DallasCISO





DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasCISO, chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, announced the winners of its 2025 ORBIE® Awards. The Awards honor security executives who have shown exceptional leadership in strengthening business resiliency and defending against cyber threats in North Texas.

DallasCISO recognized outstanding leaders across seven categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Healthcare and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the DallasCISO ORBIE Awards at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Ronald Banks, DallasCISO Chair. “The DallasCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Dallas businesses through enterprise security.”

The 2025 DallasCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Sara Andrews, Global Chief Information Security Officer of Experian, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Roy Mellinger, SVP, Security, Privacy, IT Risk and Compliance & Global CISO of Aimbridge Hospitality, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Carrie Mills, VP & CISO of Southwest Airlines, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Becky Palmer, VP & CISO of National Life Group, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 million annual revenue.

›› Bryce Carter, CISO of City of Arlington, Texas, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Chris Liles, VP – Information Security (CISO) & Enterprise Technology Infrastructure of Wingstop Restaurant Inc., received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Mark Campbell, CISO of Global Medical Response, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE® is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business protection created by enterprise security

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The DallasCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Sara Andrews, Global Chief Information Security Officer of Experian, who was interviewed by Ian Schneller, CISO of Health Care Service Corporation. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading North Texas organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 DallasCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

›› Underwriters: BlueSky IT Partners powered by Bridgepointe Technologies, Concord & Lumen

›› Gold sponsors: Fortinet & SentinelOne

›› Silver sponsors: BlackLake Security, Cloudflare, DigiCert, Inspira Enterprise, LAM Technology, LevelBlue, NetSPI, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Recorded Future, Tanium & Tata Consultancy Services

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, EVOTEK, Island & Protiviti

›› Media Partner: Dallas Business Journal

›› National Partner: Year Up United

