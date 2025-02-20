Summit Ridge Energy Announces Promotion of Matt Vitorla to General Counsel

Arlington, VA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s leading commercial solar company, is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Vitorla to the position of General Counsel. In this new role, Vitorla will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the company as it continues its mission to power America's energy independence.

Vitorla joined Summit Ridge in 2023 as Associate General Counsel, bringing with him a wealth of legal expertise and a deep understanding of the renewable energy sector from his experience in private practice. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in managing complex corporate transactions, supporting the company’s growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance.

"Matt’s promotion reflects his exceptional contributions to Summit Ridge Energy and his commitment to our vision of a sustainable, energy-independent future," said Steve Raeder, Chairman & CEO of Summit Ridge Energy. "We are confident that his leadership as General Counsel will further strengthen our ability to navigate the evolving legal landscape of the renewable energy industry."

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as General Counsel at Summit Ridge Energy and to continue working alongside and advising such a talented team,” said Vitorla. “As the company grows, ensuring strong legal and regulatory foundations will be critical to our success. I look forward to supporting our efforts to expand access to solar energy and strengthen America’s energy independence.”

Vitorla holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and has been engaged in the energy and project finance fields for over eight years. His expertise will be critical as Summit Ridge continues to lead the way in solar development and innovation.

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation’s leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver locally generated energy via a more resilient and secure electric grid. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with over 2GW of solar power operating and in development.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $5B in project capital to finance more than 200 solar farms, providing energy savings to more than 40,000 homes and businesses while contributing to American energy independence. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

