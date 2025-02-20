NV5 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Issues Full Year 2025 Guidance

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2024.

"NV5 delivered a strong performance in 2024, with 10% growth in gross revenues and a 13% increase in gross profit over 2023, and strong organic growth and increased profitability in all three segments of NV5’s business. We enter 2025 with a robust backlog and tailwinds in our target sectors. NV5’s focus on mandated, non-discretionary testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) and engineering services mitigates impacts from economic cycles, and the results of our strategic organic growth initiatives in 2024 continue to drive our growth as we enter 2025. We completed acquisitions in 2024 to strengthen key recurring TIC service areas, including data center commissioning, fire protection consulting, building digitization, and water resources. Our pipeline of acquisition targets remains strong in 2025, and we anticipate further acquisitions to strengthen our platform," said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights1

Gross revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $246.5 million compared to $214.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 15% increase, and our gross profit increased 13% to $122.2 million.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.4 million compared to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income includes increases of $3.9 million in acquisition-related costs, of which $2.4 million related to earn-out fair value adjustments, and increases of $2.3 million in intangible amortization expense as a result of recent acquisitions. Additionally, the fourth quarter of the previous year included a $5.2 million expense reduction associated with a flexible time off policy initiative. Our GAAP EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.09 per share compared to $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $36.3 million compared to $36.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin on gross revenues were consistent at 14.7% when further adjusted for the one-time benefit of changes to our flexible time off initiative in 2023. Our Adjusted EPS was $0.28 per share in both periods.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights1

Gross revenues in 2024 were $941.3 million compared to $857.2 million in 2023, a 10% increase, and our gross profit increased 13% to $483.2 million. This represents a gross margin expansion of 160 basis points to 51.3%.

Net income in 2024 was $28.0 million compared to $43.7 million in 2023. Net income reflects an increase of $9.6 million in amortization expense as a result of recent acquisitions, an increase of $4.2 million in interest expense this year as a result of higher debt balances, and an increase of $11.2 million in acquisition-related costs primarily driven by $9.9 million in earn-out fair value adjustments. The previous year included a $5.2 million reduction in expense associated with a flexible time off policy initiative. Our GAAP EPS in 2024 was $0.44 per share compared to $0.71 per share in 2023. Our net leverage remains low at 1.4x.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $143.5 million from $133.8 million. The previous year included the flexible time-off initiative expense reversal. Our Adjusted EPS in 2024 was $1.14 per share compared to $1.15 per share in 2023.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Gross revenues between $1.026 billion and $1.045 billion.

GAAP EPS between $0.52 per share and $0.62 per share.

Adjusted EPS between $1.27 per share and $1.37 per share.





1 Prior periods presented in this press release have been adjusted as described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024.



Stock Split

On September 25, 2024, we announced a 4-for-1 forward split (the "Stock Split") of our common stock. Trading in the Common Stock commenced on a split-adjusted basis on October 11, 2024. All current and prior year data impacted by the Stock Split, including, but not limited to, number of shares and per share amounts, have been revised to reflect the effect of the Stock Split.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its full year 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also, visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,361 $ 44,824 Billed receivables, net 198,569 152,593 Unbilled receivables, net 141,926 111,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,155 18,376 Total current assets 411,011 327,097 Property and equipment, net 56,722 50,268 Right-of-use lease assets, net 32,099 36,836 Intangible assets, net 206,592 210,659 Goodwill 579,337 549,798 Deferred income tax assets, net 27,277 6,388 Other assets 2,318 3,149 Total Assets $ 1,315,356 $ 1,184,195 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,937 $ 54,397 Accrued liabilities 52,208 47,526 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 56,867 59,373 Other current liabilities 2,493 2,263 Current portion of contingent consideration 5,554 3,922 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 11,195 9,267 Total current liabilities 210,254 176,748 Contingent consideration, less current portion 7,196 143 Other long-term liabilities 23,284 26,930 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 241,608 205,468 Total liabilities 482,342 409,289 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 65,115,824 and 63,581,020 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 651 636 Additional paid-in capital 538,568 507,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (693 ) (18 ) Retained earnings 294,488 266,509 Total stockholders’ equity 833,014 774,906 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,315,356 $ 1,184,195





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Gross revenues $ 246,515 $ 214,855 $ 941,265 $ 857,155 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 58,336 53,291 236,756 215,608 Sub-consultant services 47,240 37,846 161,564 150,213 Other direct costs 18,748 15,732 59,712 65,088 Total direct costs 124,324 106,869 458,032 430,909 Gross profit 122,191 107,986 483,233 426,246 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 67,904 54,254 268,370 226,137 General and administrative 22,654 17,941 86,972 67,668 Facilities and facilities related 5,995 5,683 23,864 22,891 Depreciation and amortization 15,848 13,207 60,593 49,577 Total operating expenses 112,401 91,085 439,799 366,273 Income from operations 9,790 16,901 43,434 59,973 Interest expense (3,837 ) (3,859 ) (17,181 ) (12,970 ) Income before income tax (expense) benefit 5,953 13,042 26,253 47,003 Income tax (expense) benefit (524 ) (2,897 ) 1,726 (3,279 ) Net income $ 5,429 $ 10,145 $ 27,979 $ 43,724 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.44 $ 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,043,752 60,945,860 61,636,636 60,344,158 Diluted 63,195,665 62,198,616 62,879,073 61,897,301 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 5,429 $ 10,145 $ 27,979 $ 43,724 Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (1,346 ) 593 (675 ) (18 ) Comprehensive income $ 4,083 $ 10,738 $ 27,304 $ 43,706





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,979 $ 43,724 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 66,611 55,111 Non-cash lease expense 12,611 13,562 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,746 1,261 Stock-based compensation 25,981 22,379 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 594 (9,280 ) Gain on disposals of property and equipment (940 ) (694 ) Other 137 (125 ) Deferred income taxes (21,264 ) (26,130 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 741 758 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables (41,317 ) 7,584 Unbilled receivables (26,911 ) (15,556 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,812 (2,292 ) Accounts payable 23,599 (8,938 ) Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (9,140 ) (19,745 ) Contingent consideration (1,466 ) (1,307 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (3,684 ) 1,231 Other current liabilities 231 664 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,320 62,207 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (63,919 ) (189,345 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 684 720 Purchase of property and equipment (16,921 ) (17,166 ) Net cash used in investing activities (80,156 ) (205,791 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 69,000 188,000 Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (32,000 ) (26,000 ) Payments on notes payable (6,708 ) (11,071 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,724 ) (993 ) Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation — (81 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 28,568 149,855 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (195 ) 12 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,537 6,283 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 44,824 38,541 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 50,361 $ 44,824 NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Net Income $ 5,429 $ 10,145 $ 27,979 $ 43,724 Add: Interest expense 3,837 3,859 17,181 12,970 Income tax expense (benefit) 524 2,897 (1,726 ) 3,279 Depreciation and amortization 17,322 14,669 66,611 55,111 Stock-based compensation 6,039 5,875 25,981 22,379 Acquisition-related costs* 3,143 (731 ) 7,458 (3,706 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,294 $ 36,714 $ 143,484 $ 133,757 * Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS