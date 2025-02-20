STZ INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Constellation Brands, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Constellation Brands, Inc. (“Constellation Brands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STZ) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Constellation Brands securities between April 11, 2024 and January 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/STZ.

Case Details

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Constellation’s full year 2024 fiscal results and financial outlook for 2025 which was based in material part on defendants enhanced focus on improving mix, inventory and sales execution in its Wine and Spirits business, specifically focusing efforts within its premium and above brands to drive more consistent growth. Additionally, defendants made investments in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners.

On January 8, 2025 defendants issued a press release announcing the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2025 results. In pertinent part, defendants presented a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine & Spirits.

Following this news, the price of Constellation’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $219.28 per share on January 8, 2025 to $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Constellation Brands you have until April 21, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

The case is being pursued on a contingency fee basis.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

