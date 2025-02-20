TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results – Expects Improved Profitability in 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“We delivered solid results in 2024 despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop for the global wind industry. In 2024, we made the strategic decisions to transition lines to next-generation blades and restructure our portfolio by divesting the Automotive business, shutting down one of our Mexico facilities and rationalizing our workforce in Türkiye to reflect anticipated demand,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites. “We finished 2024 with a recovery in free cash flow, which in turn, helped us strengthen our liquidity position with $197 million in unrestricted cash.”

“During the fourth quarter, we extended supply agreements with Vestas and GE Vernova through 2025 and demand for our blades out of our Mexico factories exceeds current capacity for 2025 so we are ramping up production lines there to support 24/7 operations. Additionally, we are on schedule to reopen our Iowa plant in mid-2025 to support GE Vernova.”

“Over the last year, we optimized our manufacturing footprint and streamlined our operations, which we believe has positioned us for much improved profitability in 2025. We are proud of what the TPI team accomplished in 2024 given the global challenges we’ve been navigating.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Recent Business Highlights

Net Sales totaled $346.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 17.7% over the same period last year.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was ($49.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.6 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($24.5) million in the same period last year.





KPIs from continuing operations

4Q’24 4Q’23 FY’24 FY’23 Sets1 613 602 2,175 2,584 Estimated megawatts2 2,516 2,632 9,116 11,382 Utilization3 91 % 71 % 77 % 82 % Dedicated manufacturing lines4 34 37 34 37 Manufacturing lines installed5 34 37 34 37 Wind Blade ASP (in $ thousands)6 $ 177 $ 148 $ 192 $ 175

Number of wind blade sets (which consist of three wind blades) produced worldwide during the period. Estimated megawatts of energy capacity to be generated by wind blade sets produced during the period. Utilization represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during the period compared to the total potential wind blade capacity of manufacturing lines installed during the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines that are dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed and either in operation, startup or transition during the period. Wind blade ASP represents the average sales price during the period for a single wind blade that we manufacture for our customers.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 17.7% to $346.5 million as compared to $294.3 million in the same period in 2023 due to the following:

Net Sales of wind blades, tooling and other wind related sales (“Wind”) increased by $54.2 million, or 19.2%, to $336.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $281.8 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales volume and higher average sales prices for wind blades due to a shift in product mix to newer and longer blades, including the resumption of production at our previously idled facility in Juarez, Mexico. This increase also reflects the absence of a four-week shutdown at one of our plants in the prior year due to a supply chain disruption caused by out-of-specification materials. These increases were partially offset by the closure of the Nordex Matamoros plant and lower volumes at our India facility as we began the transition of a blade type.

Field service, inspection and repair services (“Field Services”) sales decreased $2.1 million, or 19.9%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $12.6 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to the mix of revenue vs warranty activity in the quarter.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was ($49.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.6 million in the same period in 2023. The increase in net loss was impacted by the $82.6 million gain on extinguishment recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2023, related to the refinancing of Oaktree’s Series A Preferred Stock into a senior secured term loan. Additional factors negatively impacting our net loss were restructuring charges associated with the rationalization of our Türkiye workforce, increased interest expense related to Oaktree’s senior secured term loan, higher labor costs in Mexico and Türkiye, and changes in estimates for pre-existing warranties. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2023, included $11.7 million in Series A Preferred Stock dividends and $6.1 million in interest expense. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the same period in 2024 included $24.4 million in interest expense. These negative impacts were partially offset by the absence of losses from our Nordex Matamoros facility, which was shut down at the end of the second quarter of 2024, increased volume at our other Mexico locations, lower startup and transition costs, cost savings initiatives, lower taxes and foreign currency gains.

Net loss from continuing operations per common share was $1.03 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income per common share of $0.34 for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($24.5) million during the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.4% as compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin loss of (8.3%) during the same period in 2023. The improvement was primarily driven by the absence of losses from our Nordex Matamoros facility, which was shut down at the end of the second quarter of 2024, increased volume at our other Mexico locations, lower startup and transition costs, and cost savings initiatives. These improvements were partially offset by unfavorable changes in estimate for pre-existing warranties and higher labor costs in Mexico and Türkiye.

Net cash provided by operating activities improved by $82.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. This was primarily due to improved cash earnings and working capital improvements focused on our contract asset balance where we decreased inventory levels and increased customer advances.

Net cash used in investing activities decreased by $16.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the construction of wind turbines in the prior period to provide renewable energy to our manufacturing facilities in Türkiye and the timing of capital expenditures for the startup and transition of our manufacturing lines at our facilities in Mexico and Türkiye.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased 7.1% to $1,331.1 million as compared to $1,432.4 million in 2023 due to the following:

Net Sales of wind blades, tooling and other wind related sales (“Wind”) decreased by $96.0 million, or 6.9%, to $1,298.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1,394.3 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a 16% decrease in the number of wind blades produced due to the number and pace of startups and transitions, expected volume declines based on market activity levels impacting our Türkiye and India facilities, and the shut-down of the Nordex Matamoros plant as of June 30, 2024. These decreases were partially offset by a 10% increase in average sales prices of wind blades due to changes in the mix of wind blade models produced, in particular the startup of production at one of our previously idled facilities in Juarez, Mexico, as well has higher sales volumes to support increased demand for the U.S. market.

Field service, inspection and repair services (“Field Services”) sales decreased $5.2 million, or 13.8%, to $32.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $38.1 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in technicians deployed to revenue generating projects due to an increase in time spent on non-revenue generating inspection and repair activities.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was ($210.1) million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders of ($127.8) million in 2023. The increase in net loss was impacted by the $82.6 million gain on extinguishment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023, related to the refinancing of Oaktree’s Series A Preferred Stock into a senior secured term loan. Additional factors negatively impacting our net loss included higher startup and transition costs, lower sales volume, higher labor costs in Mexico and Türkiye, higher restructuring charges associated with right sizing our Türkiye workforce and increased interest expense related to Oaktree’s senior secured term loan. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2023, included $58.5 million in Series A Preferred Stock dividends and $12.1 million in interest expense. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the same period in 2024 included $92.4 million in interest expense. These negative impacts were partially offset by the shutdown of our Nordex Matamoros facility at the end of the second quarter of 2024, which had significant cost challenges in the prior comparative period, a decrease in warranty costs due to the $42.7 million specific warranty charges recorded in 2023, favorable foreign currency fluctuations, and cost savings initiatives.

Net loss from continuing operations per common share was $4.43 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss from continuing operations per common share of $2.99 in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($38.7) million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($44.9) million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was a loss of (2.9%) as compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin loss of (3.1%) in 2023. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by lower warranty charges, the shutdown of our Nordex Matamoros facility at the end of the second quarter of 2024, which had significant cost challenges in the prior comparative period, and cost savings initiatives. These improvements were partially offset by higher start up and transition costs, increased labor costs in Türkiye and Mexico, and lower sales volume.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $93.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to working capital improvements focused on our contract asset balance where we decreased inventory levels and increased customer advances. The increase in cash provided by operating activities was also due to higher payments in the first quarter of 2023 related to restructuring activities associated with the shutdown of our China operations. This was partially offset by an increase in cash paid for interest and other working capital changes in the current year compared to the prior year.

Net cash used in investing activities increased by $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to $12.8 million of proceeds associated with the sale of our Taicang, China facility that were received in the prior year. This was partially offset by a decrease in capital expenditures of $9.9 million. The decrease in capital expenditures was due to the construction of wind turbines in the prior period to provide renewable energy to our manufacturing facilities in Türkiye, partially offset by increased capital expenditures in Mexico in the current year to support startup and transitions.

2025 Guidance

Guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025:

Guidance Full Year 2025 Net Sales from Continuing Operations $1.4 - $1.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA margin from Continuing Operations 2%-4% Utilization % ~85% (based on 34 lines installed) Capital Expenditures $25 - $30 million

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements, among other things, concerning: growth of the wind energy and electric vehicle markets and our addressable markets for our products and services; effects on our financial statements and our financial outlook; our business strategy, including anticipated trends and developments in and management plans for our business and the wind industry and other markets in which we operate; competition; future financial results, operating results, revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability, products, projected costs, warranties, our ability to improve our operating margins, and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “goal,” “target,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” “continue” and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Definitions

This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization, preferred stock dividends and accretion less gain on extinguishment on series A preferred stock. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, any foreign currency income or losses, any gains or losses on the sale of assets and asset impairments and any restructuring charges. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

We provide forward-looking statements in the form of guidance in our quarterly earnings releases and during our quarterly earnings conference calls. This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for our performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, we exclude certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items we exclude and to estimate certain discrete tax items, like the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. See Table Four for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE ONE - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 346,506 $ 294,340 $ 1,331,131 $ 1,432,408 Cost of sales 348,302 310,927 1,331,241 1,474,356 Startup and transition costs 1,869 11,583 52,889 21,757 Total cost of goods sold 350,171 322,510 1,384,130 1,496,113 Gross loss (3,665 ) (28,170 ) (52,999 ) (63,705 ) General and administrative expenses 5,205 5,587 27,536 28,205 Loss on sale of assets and asset impairments 3,116 6,355 17,230 20,931 Restructuring charges, net 10,042 1,196 10,950 4,130 Loss from continuing operations (22,028 ) (41,308 ) (108,715 ) (116,971 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (24,415 ) (6,075 ) (92,420 ) (12,101 ) Foreign currency income (loss) 1,190 (1,865 ) (1,655 ) (5,122 ) Miscellaneous income 1,759 401 5,220 1,892 Total other expense (21,466 ) (7,539 ) (88,855 ) (15,331 ) Loss before income taxes (43,494 ) (48,847 ) (197,570 ) (132,302 ) Income tax provision (5,655 ) (7,541 ) (12,550 ) (19,664 ) Net loss from continuing operations (49,149 ) (56,388 ) (210,120 ) (151,966 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion — (11,651 ) — (58,453 ) Gain on extinguishment of Series A Preferred Stock — 82,620 — 82,620 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders (49,149 ) 14,581 (210,120 ) (127,799 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,067 (1,212 ) (30,587 ) (49,813 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (48,082 ) $ 13,369 $ (240,707 ) $ (177,612 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,581 43,334 47,462 42,671 Diluted 47,581 43,334 47,462 42,671 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share: Basic $ (1.03 ) $ 0.34 $ (4.43 ) $ (2.99 ) Diluted $ (1.03 ) $ 0.34 $ (4.43 ) $ (2.99 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.17 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.17 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.01 ) $ 0.31 $ (5.07 ) $ (4.16 ) Diluted $ (1.01 ) $ 0.31 $ (5.07 ) $ (4.16 ) Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited): EBITDA $ (12,139 ) $ (34,621 ) $ (75,267 ) $ (84,812 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,249 $ (24,458 ) $ (38,691 ) $ (44,889 )







TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE TWO - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,518 $ 161,059 Restricted cash 9,639 10,838 Accounts receivable 130,645 138,029 Contract assets 43,849 112,237 Prepaid expenses 15,692 17,621 Other current assets 25,872 34,564 Inventories 3,968 9,420 Assets held for sale 17,301 — Current assets of discontinued operations 1,606 19,307 Total current assets 445,090 503,075 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 93,144 128,808 Operating lease right of use assets 122,589 136,124 Other noncurrent assets 31,641 36,073 Total assets $ 692,464 $ 804,080 Liabilities, Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 235,469 $ 227,723 Accrued warranty 38,768 37,483 Current maturities of long-term debt 131,363 70,465 Current operating lease liabilities 26,224 22,017 Contract liabilities 40,392 24,021 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,752 4,712 Total current liabilities 473,968 386,421 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 485,239 414,728 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 99,428 117,133 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,065 8,102 Total liabilities 1,065,700 926,384 Total stockholders' deficit (373,236 ) (122,304 ) Total liabilities, and stockholders' deficit $ 692,464 $ 804,080 Non-GAAP Measure (unaudited): Net debt $ (418,582 ) $ (323,218 )







TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE THREE - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 87,341 $ 4,936 $ 12,498 $ (80,972 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,122 ) (20,291 ) (26,201 ) (23,301 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,812 ) 12,965 50,964 121,994 Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,930 ) 1,323 (2,415 ) 2,023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 136,182 173,880 172,813 153,069 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 207,659 $ 172,813 $ 207,659 $ 172,813 Non-GAAP Measure (unaudited): Free cash flow $ 83,219 $ (15,355 ) $ (13,703 ) $ (117,109 )







TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE FOUR - RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (48,082 ) $ 13,369 $ (240,707 ) $ (177,612 ) Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (1,067 ) 1,212 30,587 49,813 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders (49,149 ) 14,581 (210,120 ) (127,799 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion — 11,651 — 58,453 Gain on extinguishment of Series A Preferred Stock — (82,620 ) — (82,620 ) Net loss from continuing operations (49,149 ) (56,388 ) (210,120 ) (151,966 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 6,940 8,151 29,883 35,389 Interest expense, net 24,415 6,075 92,420 12,101 Income tax provision 5,655 7,541 12,550 19,664 EBITDA (12,139 ) (34,621 ) (75,267 ) (84,812 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,420 747 6,741 9,740 Foreign currency loss (income), net (1,190 ) 1,865 1,655 5,122 Loss on sale of assets and asset impairments 3,116 6,355 17,230 20,931 Restructuring charges, net 10,042 1,196 10,950 4,130 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,249 $ (24,458 ) $ (38,691 ) $ (44,889 ) Free cash flow is reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 87,341 $ 4,936 $ 12,498 $ (80,972 ) Capital expenditures (4,122 ) (20,291 ) (26,201 ) (36,137 ) Free cash flow $ 83,219 $ (15,355 ) $ (13,703 ) $ (117,109 ) Net debt is reconciled as follows: December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,518 $ 161,059 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 1,502 916 Total debt, net of debt issuance costs and debt discount (616,602 ) (485,193 ) Net debt $ (418,582 ) $ (323,218 )



