StoneX Hedge® Reaches 1B Bushels Hedged

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a global leader in financial services, today announced a significant milestone for its web-based merchandising platform, StoneX Hedge®, which has now surpassed a total hedge volume of over 1 billion bushels of grain.

StoneX Hedge® revolutionizes grain merchandising by seamlessly integrating hedge execution with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, eliminating inefficiencies in the process. "What we’ve done is create a platform where customers can enter a hedge order and simultaneously put that physical contract in their ERP and hedging platform—reducing a process that once took 2-10 minutes to just 2-10 seconds," said Don Konz, Senior Solution Architect at StoneX.

Designed to optimize risk management and operational efficiency, StoneX Hedge® provides real-time automation, centralized risk visibility, and integration with industry-leading ERPs, including AgTrax, Agris, Oakland, AgVance, and MerchantAg. The platform enables businesses to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce slippage.

About StoneX:

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 4,300+ employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents.

