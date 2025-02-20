Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $96.2 million, a 3.8% increase from $92.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 3.2% sequential increase from $93.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin increased to $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $47.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and increased from $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 52.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 51.1% for the corresponding period a year ago and 49.1% for the third quarter of 2024. Operating expenses increased to $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $40.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $11.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operations totaled $10.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $21.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $22.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $1.7 million, compared to $7.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 increased 3.6% sequentially to approximately $277.3 million compared to approximately $267.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Backlog for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $155.5 million, a 3.3% decrease from $160.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 3.3% sequential increase from $150.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased 11.4% to $359.1 million, from $405.1 million for the prior year. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 51.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 50.6% for the prior year. Net income for 2024 was $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share and 1.7% of revenues, compared to $53.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share and 13.2% of revenue in the prior year. Cash flows from operations totaled $50.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 31.8% decrease from cash flows from operations of $74.5 million for the prior year.

Commenting on fourth quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Revenues and gross margins improved. Further margin improvements depend upon higher utilization of our ChiP fab and increased licensing income. These revenue and income streams are synergistic as our standard license provides royalty discounts commensurate to the Licensee’s annual purchases of Vicor modules. Licensing has been gaining traction with companies whose computing hardware is increasingly dependent on high density power system solutions pioneered and patented by Vicor, including NBMs. Avoiding infringement is the ethical choice, but hyper-scalers also want to avoid the risk of their computing hardware being excluded from importation into the United States. Patent infringement has severe consequences.”

“Perfecting our 2nd generation, high density VPD for leading AI applications has taken longer than expected, with the fab out of a new ASIC raising the bar on the density and bandwidth of our current multipliers. 2nd generation VPD will enable AI processors to set new standards for performance and power system efficiency. We are focused on completing development of a high density VPD system for a lead customer ahead of providing demo systems to processor chip companies and hyper-scalers.”

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.



VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED YEAR ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) DEC 31, DEC 31, DEC 31, DEC 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenue $ 80,392 $ 85,524 $ 312,463 $ 389,187 Royalty revenue 15,774 7,128 46,595 15,872 Net revenues 96,166 92,652 359,058 405,059 Cost of product revenues 45,806 45,308 175,060 200,130 Gross margin 50,360 47,344 183,998 204,929 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 24,171 22,694 96,886 85,714 Research and development 16,984 17,301 68,922 67,857 Litigation-contingency expense - - 19,500 - Total operating expenses 41,155 39,995 185,308 153,571 Income (loss) from operations 9,205 7,349 (1,310 ) 51,358 Other income (expense), net 2,553 3,243 11,797 8,886 Income before income taxes 11,758 10,592 10,487 60,244 Less: Provision for income taxes 1,516 1,928 4,348 6,644 Consolidated net income 10,242 8,664 6,139 53,600 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4 ) (4 ) 10 5 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 10,246 $ 8,668 $ 6,129 $ 53,595 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.14 $ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.14 $ 1.19 Shares outstanding: Basic 45,161 44,455 44,912 44,320 Diluted 45,296 45,017 45,168 45,004



