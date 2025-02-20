Altair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Software revenue was $179.4 million compared to $155.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 15.0% in reported currency and 16.5% in constant currency
  • Total revenue was $192.6 million compared to $171.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.3% in reported currency and 13.8% in constant currency
  • Net income was $1.0 million compared to $19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease in earnings of $18.7 million. Net income per share, diluted was $0.01 based on 89.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net income per share, diluted of $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2023, based on 89.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net income margin was 0.5% compared to net income margin of 11.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Non-GAAP net income was $47.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $6.3 million. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.52 based on 92.6 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2023, based on 89.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $61.0 million compared to $53.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.9%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.7% compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $37.5 million, compared to $21.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Free cash flow was $33.2 million, compared to $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Software revenue was $611.9 million compared to $550.0 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 11.3% in reported currency and 12.5% in constant currency
  • Total revenue was $665.8 million compared to $612.7 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 8.7% in reported currency and 9.8% in constant currency
  • Net income was $14.2 million compared to a net loss of $(8.9) million for the full year of 2023, an improvement in earnings of $23.1 million. Net income per share, diluted was $0.16 based on 88.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net loss per share, diluted of $(0.11) for the full year of 2023, based on 80.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net income margin was 2.1% compared to net loss margin of -1.5% for the full year of 2023
  • Non-GAAP net income was $119.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $98.8 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of $20.8 million. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $1.35 based on 91.8 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $1.17 for the full year of 2023, based on 84.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $149.9 million compared to $129.1 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 16.1%, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5% compared to 21.1% for the full year of 2023
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $154.1 million, compared to $127.3 million for the full year of 2023
  • Free cash flow was $140.0 million, compared to $117.1 million for the full year of 2023.

Pending Transaction with Siemens and Conference Call Information

On January 22, 2025, Altair’s stockholders approved the previously announced merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Altair by Siemens Industry Software Inc. ("Siemens"). Completion of the pending transaction remains subject to certain customary closing conditions. Altair now anticipates that this transaction may close in the first half of 2025. In light of the pending transaction with Siemens, Altair is suspending quarterly financial results conference calls and its quarterly and annual guidance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares is calculated using the treasury stock method to calculate the effect of dilutive securities, stock options, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares and using the if-converted method to calculate the effect of convertible instruments. This is the same methodology that is used when calculating GAAP diluted shares. However, the determination of whether the shares are dilutive or antidilutive is made independently on a GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) basis and therefore the number of diluted shares outstanding for GAAP and non-GAAP may be different.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the expected timing and closing of the proposed transaction; Altair’s ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and other considerations taken into account by the Altair Board of Directors in approving the proposed transaction; the amounts to be received by stockholders and expectations for Altair prior to and following the closing of the proposed transaction, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All  such forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations for the future of Altair based on current expectations and assumptions relating to Altair’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “plans,” “projects,” “expects,” “expectations,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “targets,” “prospects,” “strategy,” “signs,” and other words of similar meaning in connection with the discussion of future performance, plans, actions or events. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) the timing to consummate the pending merger transaction with Siemens Industry Software Inc. (the “Merger”), (ii) the risk that a condition of closing of the pending Merger transaction may not be satisfied or that the closing of the proposed transaction might otherwise not occur, (iii) the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the pending Merger transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated, (iv) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, (v) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the pending Merger transaction, (vi) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of Altair, (vii) the risk that the pending Merger transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Altair to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its suppliers and customers, (viii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, dated October 30, 2024, with Siemens Industry Software Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”), (ix) business uncertainties and contractual restrictions on our operations while the proposed Merger transaction is pending, (x) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the pending Merger transaction, (xi) potential litigation relating to the pending Merger transaction that could be instituted against the parties to the Merger Agreement or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto, (xii) worldwide economic or political changes that affect the markets that Altair’s businesses serve which could have an effect on demand for Altair’s products and impact Altair’s profitability, and (xiii) disruptions in the global credit and financial markets, including diminished liquidity and credit availability, changes in international trade agreements, including tariffs and trade restrictions, cyber-security vulnerabilities, foreign currency volatility, swings in consumer confidence and spending, raw material pricing and supply issues, retention of key employees, increases in fuel prices, and outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Investors, therefore, are cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in Altair’s filings with the SEC, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Altair’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Altair’s other filings with the SEC. The list of factors is not intended to be exhaustive. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and Altair does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of Altair.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
 December 31, 
(in thousands)2024  2023 
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$561,898  $467,459 
Accounts receivable, net 173,509   190,461 
Income tax receivable 21,513   16,650 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,058   26,053 
Total current assets 784,978   700,623 
Property and equipment, net 41,008   39,803 
Operating lease right of use assets 31,117   30,759 
Goodwill 462,459   458,125 
Other intangible assets, net 72,937   83,550 
Deferred tax assets 8,770   9,955 
Other long-term assets 44,378   40,678 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,445,647  $1,363,493 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
Accounts payable$7,316  $8,995 
Accrued compensation and benefits 50,328   45,081 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,876   8,825 
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 56,058   48,398 
Deferred revenue 139,085   131,356 
Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 227,106   81,455 
Total current liabilities 487,769   324,110 
Convertible senior notes, net    225,929 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,141   22,625 
Deferred revenue, non-current 28,531   32,347 
Other long-term liabilities 48,017   47,151 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 588,458   652,162 
Commitments and contingencies     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued or outstanding     
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)     
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 60,181
and 55,240 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively		 6   5 
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 25,394
and 26,814 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively		 3   3 
Additional paid-in capital 1,010,789   864,135 
Accumulated deficit (116,328)  (130,503)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,281)  (22,309)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 857,189   711,331 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,445,647  $1,363,493 
        


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands, except per share data)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue           
License$131,943  $113,172  $435,288  $393,144 
Maintenance and other services 47,433   42,761   176,612   156,830 
Total software 179,376   155,933   611,900   549,974 
Engineering services and other 13,255   15,570   53,888   62,727 
Total revenue 192,631   171,503   665,788   612,701 
Cost of revenue           
License 4,662   3,200   15,099   15,088 
Maintenance and other services 17,604   14,340   64,014   56,094 
Total software * 22,266   17,540   79,113   71,182 
Engineering services and other 11,113   11,633   45,690   50,609 
Total cost of revenue 33,379   29,173   124,803   121,791 
Gross profit 159,252   142,330   540,985   490,910 
Operating expenses:           
Research and development * 57,147   52,519   221,161   212,645 
Sales and marketing * 47,812   43,595   184,280   176,138 
General and administrative * 35,595   17,096   90,150   70,887 
Amortization of intangible assets 8,709   7,708   33,022   30,851 
Other operating (income) expense, net (976)  (1,178)  (5,313)  146 
Total operating expenses 148,287   119,740   523,300   490,667 
Operating income 10,965   22,590   17,685   243 
Interest expense 1,339   1,533   5,836   6,116 
Other income, net (316)  (8,794)  (20,781)  (18,492)
Income before income taxes 9,942   29,851   32,630   12,619 
Income tax expense 8,946   10,176   18,455   21,545 
Net income (loss)$996  $19,675  $14,175  $(8,926)
Earnings (loss) per share, basic           
Earnings (loss) per share$0.01  $0.24  $0.17  $(0.11)
Weighted average shares 85,289   81,760   84,085   80,596 
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted           
Earnings (loss) per share$0.01  $0.22  $0.16  $(0.11)
Weighted average shares 89,346   88,977   88,558   80,596 
 
*     Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
 


 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Cost of revenue – software$2,167  $2,303  $8,397  $10,095 
Research and development 6,274   7,332   25,630   33,842 
Sales and marketing 4,784   6,271   19,459   28,376 
General and administrative 3,745   3,252   14,194   13,268 
Total stock-based compensation expense$16,970  $19,158  $67,680  $85,581 
                


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
   
 Year Ended December 31, 
(in thousands)2024  2023  2022 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income (loss)$14,175  $(8,926) $(43,429)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:		        
Depreciation and amortization 42,164   39,124   35,504 
Stock-based compensation expense 67,680   85,581   84,787 
Deferred income taxes (707)  (2,319)  (4,164)
Loss (gain) on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration 476   5,706   (7,153)
Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes       16,621 
Other, net 2,015   1,943   2,179 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable 14,560   (19,141)  (34,175)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,622)  (1,915)  1,014 
Other long-term assets 2,431   (52)  2,852 
Accounts payable (2,127)  (1,878)  3,771 
Accrued compensation and benefits 7,013   1,783   280 
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 7,791   9,068   (59,463)
Deferred revenue 6,235   18,333   40,946 
Net cash provided by operating activities 154,084   127,307   39,570 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (27,070)  (3,236)  (134,541)
Capital expenditures (14,086)  (10,193)  (9,648)
Other investing activities, net (4,974)  (2,423)  (10,322)
Net cash used in investing activities (46,130)  (15,852)  (154,511)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Settlement of convertible senior notes (81,729)      
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 65,537   36,140   3,577 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 9,157   7,978   8,976 
Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock    (6,255)  (19,659)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes,
net of underwriters' discounts and commissions		       224,265 
Repurchase of convertible senior notes       (192,422)
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes       (1,523)
Other financing activities    (97)  (233)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,035)  37,766   22,981 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,453)  1,397   (5,094)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 94,466   150,618   (97,054)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 467,576   316,958   414,012 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$562,042  $467,576  $316,958 
            

Change in Presentation of Revenue and Cost of Revenue

Effective in the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of revenue and cost of revenue in its Consolidated Statements of Operations to combine the financial statement line items (“FSLIs”) labeled “Software related services”, “Client engineering services” and “Other” into one FSLI labeled “Engineering services and other”. The change in presentation has been applied retrospectively and does not affect the software revenue, total revenue, software cost of revenue or total cost of revenue amounts previously reported or have any effect on segment reporting.

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

  (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)2024  2023  2024  2023 
 Net income (loss)$996  $19,675  $14,175  $(8,926)
 Stock-based compensation expense 16,970   19,158   67,680   85,581 
 Amortization of intangible assets 8,709   7,708   33,022   30,851 
 Non-cash interest expense 310   470   1,514   1,869 
 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1) (6,842)  (4,261)  (21,406)  (13,158)
 Special adjustments and other(2) 27,219   (1,659)  24,597   2,553 
 Non-GAAP net income$47,362  $41,091  $119,582  $98,770 
             
 Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.01  $0.22  $0.16  $(0.11)
 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted$0.52  $0.47  $1.35  $1.17 
             
 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 89,346   88,977   88,558   80,596 
 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 92,555   88,977   91,767   84,433 
 
(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%.
(2) The three months ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $4.7 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $0.3 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions. The three months ended December 31, 2023, includes $2.9 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $1.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions. The year ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $1.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $0.5 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions. The year ended December 31, 2023, includes a $5.7 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions and $3.2 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.
                 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income (loss)$996  $19,675  $14,175  $(8,926)
Income tax expense 8,946   10,176   18,455   21,545 
Stock-based compensation expense 16,970   19,158   67,680   85,581 
Interest expense 1,339   1,533   5,836   6,116 
Depreciation and amortization 11,044   9,853   42,164   39,124 
Special adjustments, interest income and other(1) 21,746   (6,822)  1,602   (14,302)
Adjusted EBITDA$61,041  $53,573  $149,912  $129,138 


(1)The three months ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $4.7 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $0.3 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, and $5.5 million of interest income. The three months ended December 31, 2023, includes $2.9 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $1.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, and $5.2 million of interest income. The year ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $1.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $0.5 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, and $23.0 million of interest income. The year ended December 31, 2023, includes a $5.7 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, $3.2 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and $16.9 million of interest income.

  

 The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands)2024 (1)  2023  2024  2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities$37,530  $21,651  $154,084  $127,307 
Capital expenditures (4,347)  (2,311)  (14,086)  (10,193)
Free Cash Flow$33,183  $19,340  $139,998  $117,114 


(1)Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2024, was adversely impacted by approximately $13.2 million of expenses paid related to the pending Merger transaction.

  

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Gross profit$159,252  $142,330  $540,985  $490,910 
Stock-based compensation expense 2,167   2,303   8,397   10,095 
Pending merger expenses 1,155      1,155    
Non-GAAP gross profit$162,574  $144,633  $550,537  $501,005 
            
Gross profit margin 82.7%  83.0%  81.3%  80.1%
Non-GAAP gross margin 84.4%  84.3%  82.7%  81.8%
                

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Total operating expense$148,287  $119,740  $523,300  $490,667 
Stock-based compensation expense (14,803)  (16,855)  (59,283)  (75,486)
Amortization (8,709)  (7,708)  (33,022)  (30,851)
Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of
contingent consideration		 (287)  (1,212)  (476)  (5,706)
Pending merger expenses (21,095)     (21,095)   
Non-GAAP operating expense$103,393  $93,965  $409,424  $378,624 
                

The following table provides the calculation of non-GAAP diluted common shares and non-GAAP net income per share, diluted:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Numerator:           
Non-GAAP net income$47,362  $41,091  $119,582  $98,770 
Interest expense related to convertible notes, net of tax 1,006   1,006   4,024    
Numerator for non-GAAP diluted income per share$48,368  $42,097  $123,606  $98,770 
Denominator:           
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 85,289   81,760   84,085   80,596 
Effect of dilutive shares 7,266   7,217   7,682   3,837 
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 92,555   88,977   91,767   84,433 
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted$0.52  $0.47  $1.35  $1.17 
                

The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue$192,631  $171,503  $665,788  $612,701 
Ending deferred revenue 167,616   163,703   167,616   163,703 
Beginning deferred revenue (140,835)  (138,933)  (163,703)  (144,460)
Deferred revenue acquired    (149)  (1,825)  (149)
Billings$219,412  $196,124  $667,876  $631,795 
                

The following table provides Software revenue, Total revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024		  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023  Increase/
(Decrease) %		 
(in thousands)As reported  Currency
changes		  As adjusted for
constant
currency		  As reported  As reported  As adjusted for
constant
currency		 
Software revenue$179.4  $2.3  $181.7  $155.9   15.0%  16.5%
Total revenue$192.6  $2.6  $195.2  $171.5   12.3%  13.8%
Billings$219.4  $3.6  $223.0  $196.1   11.9%  13.7%
Adjusted EBITDA$61.0  $1.3  $62.3  $53.6   13.9%  16.2%
                  
                  
 (Unaudited) 
 Year Ended
December 31, 2024		  Year Ended
December 31, 2023		  Increase/
(Decrease) %		 
(in thousands)As reported  Currency
changes		  As adjusted for
constant
currency		  As reported  As reported  As adjusted for
constant
currency		 
Software revenue$611.9  $6.8  $618.7  $550.0   11.3%  12.5%
Total revenue$665.8  $7.2  $673.0  $612.7   8.7%  9.8%
Billings$667.9  $8.1  $676.0  $631.8   5.7%  7.0%
Adjusted EBITDA$149.9  $4.6  $154.5  $129.1   16.1%  19.7%
                        