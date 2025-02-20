Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held on March 2 - 5, 2025. Wintrust management will participate in a question and answer session that is scheduled to begin at 10:25 AM, Eastern Time, on March 3, 2025.

This event will be webcast and may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/wtfc/1602900 or at Wintrust’s website at www.wintrust.com , Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. There is no charge to access the event. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 90 days after the conference.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $65 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

