Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results, Establishes 2025 Guidance and Announces 2025 First Quarter Dividend of $0.76 Per Share

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced record results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenue $ 389.6 $ 369.0 $ 1,531.5 $ 1,440.4 Income From Operations $ 308.2 $ 295.3 $ 1,130.7 $ 1,068.7 Net income $ 223.6 $ 217.3 $ 807.6 $ 755.4 FFO (1) (4) $ 287.9 $ 282.2 $ 1,062.1 $ 1,015.8 AFFO (2) (4) $ 269.7 $ 256.6 $ 1,060.9 $ 1,006.8 Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) $ 354.0 $ 331.4 $ 1,374.3 $ 1,307.1 Net income, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 2.87 $ 2.77 FFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $ 1.01 $ 1.02 $ 3.77 $ 3.73 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $ 0.95 $ 0.93 $ 3.77 $ 3.69

(1) Funds from operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; capitalized interest; property transfer tax recoveries; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property; stock based compensation expense; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.

(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, “We generated record fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reflecting growth across all key financial metrics for both the quarter and full year periods. On an operating basis, fourth quarter total revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $389.6 million while AFFO grew 5.1% to $269.7 million. Our record fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect GLPI’s recent acquisitions and financing arrangements, contractual escalators and growing base of leading regional gaming operator tenants, which together are expected to drive further growth in 2025 and beyond.

“Importantly, notwithstanding the still difficult transaction and financing environment, in 2024 GLPI successfully partnered with both new and existing tenants for four sale-leaseback transactions, as well as several financing commitments. During the fourth quarter, GLPI completed the sale-leaseback transactions for Bally’s properties in Kansas City and Shreveport, which will be accretive to our 2025 financial results. This transaction was structured at an attractive cap rate, expands our partnership with Bally’s and grew our tenant portfolio which now includes 68 high-quality regional gaming assets.

“GLPI's near- and long-term success and growth highlights our focus on maintaining balance sheet strength, our access to equity capital, our ability to manage leverage and a commitment to partnering with and supporting our tenants through innovative financing structures that benefit both parties. During the fourth quarter, the Company amended its credit agreement which increased the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extended its maturity to December 2028. Reflecting our disciplined operating strategy, a hallmark of the Company since our formation eleven years ago, and excluding the original transaction with PENN Entertainment, we have executed over $12 billion of gaming real estate related transactions, adding over $900 million of annual rent or financing revenue to our portfolio, at attractive and accretive average multiples. Notably, our work in 2024 also resulted a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities for 2025 and beyond based on our ability to serve as a growth financing source for current and potential new tenants.

“GLPI's first-hand experience as an operator in the gaming industry combined with our ability to deliver innovative financing solutions to current and prospective tenants are significant differentiators that drive our access to and ability to complete transactions. Our 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions combined with contractual rent escalators and a strong balance sheet, set the stage for continued financial growth in 2025. GLPI is well positioned to deliver long-term growth based on our gaming operator relationships, our rights and options to participate in select tenants’ future growth and expansion initiatives, an environment conducive to supporting a healthy pipeline of new agreements, and our ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates. Our tenants' strength, combined with our balance sheet and liquidity, position the Company to grow cash flows, raise dividends and build value for shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”

Recent Developments

On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.

On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.

On February 3, 2025, the Company agreed to fund, if requested by PENN at their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements for the benefit of Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million. The financing is being offered at a 7.10% capitalization rate. PENN shall be entitled, in its sole discretion, to structure such financing as rent or as a 5 year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty. GLPI will own the entire land-based development regardless of the financing option selected by PENN.

On December 16, 2024, the Company completed the purchase of the real property assets of both Bally’s Kansas City and Bally’s Shreveport for total consideration of $395 million. The two properties are in a new Bally’s Master Lease (the "Bally's Master Lease II") that is cross-defaulted with the existing Bally’s Master Lease with initial cash rent pursuant to the agreement for the two new properties of $32.2 million. On September 11, 2024, the Company completed the $250 million acquisition of the land on which Bally's permanent Chicago Casino will be constructed. With the completion of the land purchase, the Company is entitled to receive annual rent of $20 million, representing an initial cash yield of 8.0%. On July 12, 2024, the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Bally’s which included the Company's intention to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Kansas City Casino and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel as well as the land under Bally’s planned permanent Chicago casino site, as well as the Company's intention to fund the construction of up to $940 million of certain real property improvements of the Bally's Chicago Casino Resort. In aggregate, the transactions represented a blended 8.3% initial cash yield on the approximately $1.585 billion of investments. Further, the Company secured adjustments to the purchase price and related cap rate related to the existing, previously announced, contingent purchase option for Bally’s Lincoln facility, as well as the addition of a right for GLPI to call the asset beginning in October 2026. The updated purchase price for Bally’s Lincoln is $735 million at an 8.0% cap rate.

On December 2, 2024, the Company entered into an amended credit agreement with its existing bank group to increase the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extend its maturity date to December 2028 from May 2026.

In September 2024, the Company entered into a $110 million delayed draw term loan facility with the Ione Band of Miwok Indians ("Ione") (the "Ione Loan") to provide the tribe funding for a new casino development near Sacramento, California. Ione has an option at the end of the Ione Loan term to satisfy the loan obligation by converting the outstanding principal into a long-term lease with an initial term of 25 years and a maximum term of 45 years. These agreements were entered into subsequent to receiving a declination letter from the National Indian Gaming Commission approving the transaction documents, including the long-term lease. As of December 31, 2024, $15.1 million was advanced and outstanding under the Ione Loan which has a five-year term and an interest rate of 11%.

In late August 2024, the Company's development project in Rockford, Illinois was completed. As of December 31, 2024, the outstanding loan balance was $150 million which accrued interest at 10%. On January 1, 2025, the Company amended the terms of the loan to reduce the interest rate to 8% with a maturity date of June 30, 2026 subject to a six month extension ("Rockford Loan").

The Company has entered into forward sale agreements to sell 8,170,387 shares for a net sales price of $409.3 million subject to certain contractual adjustments. No amounts have been or will be recorded on the Company's balance sheet with respect to these forward sale agreements until settlement.

On August 6, 2024, the Company issued $1.2 billion in Senior Unsecured Notes ("Notes"). The Notes were issued in two tranches; the first was a 5.625%, $800 million note that will mature on September 15, 2034 and was priced at 99.094% of par value and the second was a 6.250%, $400 million note that will mature on September 15, 2054 and was priced at 99.183% of par value.

On June 3, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to fund and oversee a landside move and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge ("The Belle") in Baton Rouge, LA for Casino Queen. The Company has committed to provide up to approximately $111 million of funding for the project ($35.1 million of which has been funded as of December 31, 2024), which is expected to be completed by September 2025. The casino will continue to operate except while gaming equipment is being moved to the new facility. The Company will own the new facility and Casino Queen will pay an incremental rental yield of 9.0% on the development funding beginning a year from the initial disbursement of funds, which occurred on May 30, 2024.

On May 16, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex, the Deadwood Mountain Grand casino, and Baldini's Casino, for $105.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and affiliates of Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") entered into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. The Company also provided $5 million in capital improvement proceeds at the closing of the transactions for capital improvements for a total investment of $110 million. The initial aggregate annual cash rent for the new leases is $9.2 million, inclusive of capital improvement funding, and rent is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI based annual escalation beginning in year 11 of the lease, of the greater of 2.0% or CPI capped at 2.5%.

On February 6, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort ("Tioga Downs") in Nichols, NY from American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing") for $175.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, an affiliate of GLPI and American Racing entered into a triple-net lease agreement for an initial 30-year term. The initial rent is $14.5 million and is subject to annual fixed escalations of 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.



Dividends

On February 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock that will be payable on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

On November 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.

2025 Guidance

Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is providing AFFO guidance for the full year 2025 based on the following assumptions and other factors:

The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than anticipated fundings of approximately $400 million related to current development projects and our expectation of settling the forward sale agreements in June of 2025.

The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.

The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 will be between $1.105 billion and $1.121 billion, or between $3.83 and $3.88 per diluted share and OP units.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.



Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2024, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 68 gaming and related facilities, including the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd, the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's (including Casino Queen) and 1 facility under development for Bally's in Chicago, Illinois, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies ("Cordish"), 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing, 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic and 1 gaming facility managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental income $ 333,979 $ 327,948 $ 1,330,620 $ 1,286,358 Income from sales type lease 3,764 — 5,004 — Income from investment in leases, financing receivables 47,648 40,059 185,430 152,990 Interest income from real estate loans 4,224 1,022 10,492 1,044 Total income from real estate 389,615 369,029 1,531,546 1,440,392 Operating expenses Land rights and ground lease expense 12,228 11,804 47,674 48,116 General and administrative 14,362 13,761 59,571 56,450 Gains from dispositions of property — — (3,790 ) (22 ) Property transfer tax recovery — — — (2,187 ) Depreciation 64,759 65,739 260,152 262,870 (Benefit) provision for credit losses, net (9,940 ) (17,551 ) 37,254 6,461 Total operating expenses 81,409 73,753 400,861 371,688 Income from operations 308,206 295,276 1,130,685 1,068,704 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (97,847 ) (82,869 ) (366,897 ) (323,388 ) Interest income 13,816 5,806 45,989 12,607 Losses on debt extinguishment — — — (556 ) Total other expenses (84,031 ) (77,063 ) (320,908 ) (311,337 ) Income before income taxes 224,175 218,213 809,777 757,367 Income tax expense 565 957 2,129 1,997 Net income $ 223,610 $ 217,256 $ 807,648 $ 755,370 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (6,398 ) (5,964 ) (23,028 ) (21,087 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 217,212 $ 211,292 $ 784,620 $ 734,283 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ 2.78 Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 2.87 $ 2.77

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Current Year Revenue Detail

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Building

base

rent Land

base

rent Percentage

rent and

other rental

revenue Interest

income on

real estate

loans Total

cash

income Straight-

line rent

and

deferred

rent

adjustments (1) Ground

rent in

revenue Accretion

on

financing

leases Total

income

from

real

estate Amended PENN Master Lease $ 53,798 $ 10,759 $ 6,548 $ — $ 71,105 $ 4,951 $ 601 $ — $ 76,657 PENN 2023 Master Lease 59,503 — (128 ) — 59,375 5,033 — — 64,408 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 61,482 17,814 8,121 — 87,417 1,858 2,118 — 91,393 PENN Morgantown — 785 — — 785 — — — 785 Caesars Master Lease 16,302 5,933 — — 22,235 1,916 330 — 24,481 Horseshoe St Louis Lease 5,991 — — — 5,991 324 — — 6,315 Boyd Master Lease 20,470 2,946 3,047 — 26,463 574 432 — 27,469 Boyd Belterra Lease 723 473 500 — 1,696 152 — — 1,848 Bally's Master Lease 26,411 — — — 26,411 — 2,692 — 29,103 Bally's Master Lease II 1,431 — — — 1,431 — 211 — 1,642 Maryland Live! Lease 19,079 — — — 19,079 — 2,158 3,546 24,783 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 12,719 — — — 12,719 — 308 2,267 15,294 Casino Queen Master Lease 7,941 — — — 7,941 32 — — 7,973 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease — 3,763 — — 3,763 — — 2 3,765 Rockford Lease — 2,040 — — 2,040 — — 496 2,536 Rockford Loan — — — 3,833 3,833 — — — 3,833 Tioga Downs Lease 3,631 — — — 3,631 — 1 602 4,234 Strategic Gaming Leases 2,299 — — — 2,299 — 106 300 2,705 Ione Loan — — — 391 391 — — — 391 Bally's Chicago Lease — 5,000 — — 5,000 (5,000 ) — — — Total $ 291,780 $ 49,513 $ 18,088 $ 4,224 $ 363,605 $ 9,840 $ 8,957 $ 7,213 $ 389,615

(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2024





Year Ended December 31, 2024 Building

base

rent Land

base

rent Percentage

rent and

other rental

revenue Interest

income on

real estate

loans Total

cash

income Straight-

line rent

and

deferred

rent

adjustments (2) Ground

rent in

revenue Accretion

on

financing

leases Total

income

from

real

estate Amended PENN Master Lease $ 213,067 $ 43,035 $ 26,110 $ — $ 282,212 $ 19,807 $ 2,281 $ — $ 304,300 PENN 2023 Master Lease 236,242 — (482 ) — 235,760 21,897 — — 257,657 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 244,322 71,256 31,209 — 346,787 7,432 8,281 — 362,500 PENN Morgantown — 3,138 — — 3,138 — — — 3,138 Caesars Master Lease 64,367 23,729 — — 88,096 8,505 1,320 — 97,921 Horseshoe St Louis Lease 23,744 — — — 23,744 1,520 — — 25,264 Boyd Master Lease 81,343 11,785 11,546 — 104,674 2,296 1,729 — 108,699 Boyd Belterra Lease 2,875 1,894 1,963 — 6,732 606 — — 7,338 Bally's Master Lease 104,768 — — — 104,768 — 10,690 — 115,458 Bally's Master Lease II 1,431 — — — 1,431 — 211 — 1,642 Maryland Live! Lease 76,313 — — — 76,313 — 8,703 14,979 99,995 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 50,729 — — — 50,729 — 1,241 8,935 60,905 Casino Queen Master Lease 31,662 — — — 31,662 150 — — 31,812 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease — 12,188 — — 12,188 — — 2 12,190 Rockford Lease — 8,053 — — 8,053 — — 2,014 10,067 Rockford Loan — — — 10,055 10,055 — — — 10,055 Tioga Downs Lease 13,106 — — — 13,106 — 5 2,346 15,457 Strategic Gaming Leases 5,774 — — — 5,774 — 247 690 6,711 Ione Loan — — — 437 437 — — — 437 Bally's Chicago Lease — 6,111 — — 6,111 (6,111 ) — — — Total $ 1,149,743 $ 181,189 $ 70,346 $ 10,492 $ 1,411,770 $ 56,102 $ 34,708 $ 28,966 $ 1,531,546

(2) Includes $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the year ended December 31, 2024

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 223,610 $ 217,256 $ 807,648 $ 755,370 Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax — — (3,790 ) (22 ) Real estate depreciation 64,276 64,946 258,219 260,440 Funds from operations $ 287,886 $ 282,202 $ 1,062,077 $ 1,015,788 Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments (1) (9,840 ) (13,436 ) (56,102 ) (39,881 ) Other depreciation 483 793 1,933 2,430 Amortization of land rights 3,442 3,276 13,270 13,554 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 3,057 2,545 11,229 9,857 Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables (7,213 ) (6,250 ) (28,966 ) (23,056 ) Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities 115 122 473 469 Stock based compensation 5,252 4,914 24,262 22,873 Capitalized interest (3,538 ) — (4,395 ) — Losses on debt extinguishment — — — 556 Property transfer tax recovery — — — (2,187 ) (Benefit)/provision for credit losses, net (9,940 ) (17,551 ) 37,254 6,461 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (35 ) (42 ) (134 ) (67 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 269,669 $ 256,573 $ 1,060,901 $ 1,006,797 Interest, net (3) 83,248 76,383 317,945 308,090 Income tax expense 565 957 2,129 1,997 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 35 42 134 67 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (3,057 ) (2,545 ) (11,229 ) (9,857 ) Capitalized interest 3,538 — 4,395 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 353,998 $ 331,410 $ 1,374,275 $ 1,307,094 Net income, per diluted common shares and OP units $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 2.87 $ 2.77 FFO, per diluted common share and OP units $ 1.01 $ 1.02 $ 3.77 $ 3.73 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units $ 0.95 $ 0.93 $ 3.77 $ 3.69 Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding Diluted common shares 275,634,352 269,652,162 273,534,076 264,992,926 OP units 8,111,510 7,653,326 8,050,914 7,651,755 Diluted common shares and OP units 283,745,862 277,305,488 281,584,990 272,644,681

(1) The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 amounts include $0.1 million and $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Excludes a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.

Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $ 353,998 $ 1,374,275 General and administrative expenses 14,362 59,571 Stock based compensation (5,252 ) (24,262 ) Cash net operating income (1) 363,108 1,409,584

(1) Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.





Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 8,148,719 $ 8,168,792 Investment in leases, financing receivables, net 2,333,114 2,023,606 Investment in leases, sales-type, net 254,821 — Real estate loans, net 160,590 39,036 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 1,091,783 835,524 Cash and cash equivalents 462,632 683,983 Held to maturity investment securities 560,832 — Other assets 63,458 55,717 Total assets $ 13,075,949 $ 11,806,658 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,802 $ 7,011 Accrued interest 105,752 83,112 Accrued salaries and wages 7,154 7,452 Operating lease liabilities 244,973 196,853 Financing lease liabilities 60,788 54,261 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 7,735,877 6,627,550 Deferred rental revenue 228,508 284,893 Other liabilities 41,571 36,572 Total liabilities 8,430,425 7,297,704 Equity 00 Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) — — Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 274,422,549 shares and 270,922,719 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,744 2,709 Additional paid-in capital 6,209,827 6,052,109 Retained deficit (1,944,009 ) (1,897,913 ) Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties 4,268,562 4,156,905 Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (8,224,939 units and 7,653,326 units outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 376,962 352,049 Total equity 4,645,524 4,508,954 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,075,949 $ 11,806,658



Debt Capitalization

The Company’s debt structure as of December 31, 2024 was as follows:

Years to

Maturity Interest

Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $2,090 Million Revolver Due December 2028 3.9 5.666% 332,455 Term Loan Credit Facility Due September 2027 2.7 5.675% 600,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 0.4 5.250% 850,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 1.3 5.375% 975,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 3.4 5.750% 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 4.0 5.300% 750,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 5.0 4.000% 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 6.0 4.000% 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032 7.0 3.250% 800,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033 8.9 6.750% 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2034 9.7 5.625% 800,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2054 29.7 6.250% 400,000 Other 1.7 4.780% 277 Total long-term debt 7,807,732 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (71,855 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts $ 7,735,877 Weighted average 5.9 5.090%

Rating Agency - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor's BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody's Ba1



Properties

Description Location Date Acquired Tenant/Operator Amended PENN Master Lease (14 Properties) Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME 11/1/2013 PENN Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 11/1/2013 PENN 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS 5/1/2017 PENN PENN 2023 Master Lease (7 Properties) Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH 11/1/2013 PENN M Resort Henderson, NV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at the Meadows Washington, PA 9/9/2016 PENN Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD 7/1/2021 PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties) Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS 4/28/2016 PENN River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO 4/28/2016 PENN Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV 4/28/2016 PENN Plainridge Park Casino Plainridge, MA 10/15/2018 PENN Caesars Master Lease (5 Properties) Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ 10/1/2018 CZR Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV 10/1/2018 CZR Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS 10/1/2018 CZR Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf Bettendorf, IA 12/18/2020 CZR Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo Waterloo, IA 12/18/2020 CZR Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties) Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Bally's Master Lease (8 Properties) Bally's Evansville Evansville, IN 6/3/2021 BALY Bally's Dover Casino Resort Dover, DE 6/3/2021 BALY Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos) Black Hawk, CO 4/1/2022 BALY Quad Cities Casino & Hotel Rock Island, IL 4/1/2022 BALY Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino Tiverton, RI 1/3/2023 BALY Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi Biloxi, MS 1/3/2023 BALY Bally's Master Lease II (2 Properties) Bally's Kansas City Kansas City, MO 12/16/2024 BALY Bally's Shreveport Shreveport, LA 12/16/2024 BALY Casino Queen Master Lease (4 Properties) DraftKings at Casino Queen East St. Louis, IL 1/23/2014 BALY The Queen Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 12/17/2021 BALY Casino Queen Marquette Marquette, IA 9/6/2023 BALY Belle of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 10/1/2018 BALY Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties) Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 3/1/2022 Cordish Live! Casino Pittsburgh Greensburg, PA 3/1/2022 Cordish Strategic Gaming Leases (3 Properties) (1) Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex Deadwood, SD 5/16/2024 Strategic Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Deadwood, SD 5/16/2024 Strategic Baldini's Casino Sparks, NV 5/16/2024 Strategic Single Asset Leases Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Cincinnati, OH 10/15/2018 BYD Horseshoe St. Louis St. Louis, MO 10/1/2018 CZR Hollywood Casino Morgantown Morgantown, PA 10/1/2020 PENN Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland Hanover, MD 12/29/2021 Cordish Tropicana Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 4/16/2020 BALY Tioga Downs Nicholas, NY 2/6.2024 American Racing Hard Rock Casino Rockford Rockford, IL 8/29/2023 815 ENT Lease (2) Bally's Chicago Development Chicago, IL 9/11/2024 BALY (1) Represents two cross-defaulted, co-terminus leases (2) Managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock



Lease Information

Master Leases PENN 2023

Master

Lease Amended

PENN

Master

Lease PENN

Amended

Pinnacle

Master

Lease Caesars

Amended

and Restated

Master

Lease Boyd Master

Lease Property Count 7 14 12 5 3 Number of States Represented 5 9 8 4 2 Commencement Date 1/1/2023 11/1/2013 4/28/2016 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 Lease Expiration Date 10/31/2033 10/31/2033 4/30/2031 9/30/2038 04/30/2031 Remaining Renewal Terms 15 (3x5 years) 15 (3x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Yes Yes No Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 1.5% (1) 2% 2% 1.75 % (2) 2% Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (3) 1.91 2.16 1.79 (4) 1.88 2.55 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A 1.8 1.8 N/A 1.8 Yearly Anniversary for Realization November November May October May Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A 5 years 2 years N/A 2 years Next Reset N/A November 2028 May 2026 N/A May 2026

(1) In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.

(2) Building base rent will be increased by 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.

(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

(4) Coverage ratio for escalation purposes excludes adjusted revenue and rent attributable to the Plainridge Park facility as well as certain other fixed rent amounts.



Lease Information

Master Leases Bally's

Master

Lease Bally's

Master

Lease II Casino

Queen

Master Lease Pennsylvania

Live! Master

Lease operated

by Cordish Strategic

Gaming

Lease (1) Property Count 8 2 4 2 3 Number of States Represented 6 2 3 1 2 Commencement Date 6/3/2021 12/16/2024 12/17/2021 3/1/2022 5/16/2024 Lease Expiration Date 06/02/2036 12/15/2039 12/31/2036 2/28/2061 5/31/2049 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 21 (1x11 years,

1x10 years) 20 (2x10 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Yes No Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.2 1.35 (4) 1.4 1.4 1.4 (5) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum (2) (2) (3) 1.75% 2% (5) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (6) 2.02 N/A 2.32 2.39 N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization June December December March June 2026 Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(1) Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.

(4) The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.2 if the annual rent equals or exceeds $60 million on an annual basis.

(5) The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenant's adjusted revenues total $75 million or more. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.

(6) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.



Lease Information

Single Property Leases Belterra Park

Lease operated

by BYD Horseshoe St.

Louis Lease

operated by

CZR Morgantown

Ground Lease

operated by

PENN Live! Casino &

Hotel Maryland

operated by

Cordish Commencement Date 10/15/2018 9/29/2020 10/1/2020 12/29/2021 Lease Expiration Date 04/30/2031 10/31/2033 10/31/2040 12/31/2060 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 30 (6x5 years) 21 (1x11 years,

1x10 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Yes No Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.2 N/A 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes N/A Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 1.25% (1) 1.50% (2) 1.75% Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (3) 3.35 2.05 N/A 3.57 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May October December January Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A N/A N/A Next Reset May 2026 N/A N/A N/A

(1) For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.

(2) Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.



Lease Information

Tropicana Las

Vegas Ground

Lease operated

by BALY Tioga Downs

Lease operated

by American Racing Hard Rock

Rockford Ground

Lease managed

by Hard Rock Chicago Ground

Lease with

BALY Commencement Date 9/26/2022 2/6/2024 8/29/2023 9/11/2024 Lease Expiration Date 9/25/2072 2/28/2054 8/31/2122 11/30/2121 (4) Remaining Renewal Terms 49 (1 x 24 years,

1 x 25 years) 32 years and 10 months

(2x10 years, 1x12 years

and 10 months) None (4) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes No (4) Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes (4) Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.4 1.4 (4) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes (4) Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum (1) 1.75% (2) 2% (4) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024 (3) N/A N/A N/A N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization October March September (4) Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A N/A N/A

(1) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(2) Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary and increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial lease term.

(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

(4) The Company is currently in the process of amending and restating the lease to have an initial lease term of 15 years followed by multiple renewal extensions to be agreed upon between Bally's and the Company. The lease is also anticipated to have lease terms generally consistent with the terms of the Bally's Master Lease except as modified by the binding term sheet.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, capitalized interest, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our future growth and cash flows in 2025 and beyond, 2025 AFFO guidance and the Company benefiting from 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the ability of GLPI or its partners to successfully complete construction of various casino projects currently under development for which GLPI has agreed to provide construction development funding, including Bally’s Chicago, and the ability and willingness of GLPI’s partners to meet and/or perform their respective obligations under the applicable construction financing and/or development documents; the impact that higher inflation and interest rates and uncertainty with respect to the future state of the economy could have on discretionary consumer spending, including the casino operations of our tenants; unforeseen consequences related to U.S. government monetary policies and stimulus packages on inflation rates and economic growth; the ability of GLPI’s tenants to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including, without limitation, to satisfy obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the degree and nature of GLPI's competition; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing GLPI's planned acquisitions or projects; the potential of a new pandemic, including its effect on the ability or desire of people to gather in large groups (including in casinos), which could impact GLPI’s financial results, operations, outlooks, plans, goals, growth, cash flows, liquidity, and stock price; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT, given the highly technical and complex Internal Revenue Code provisions for which only limited judicial and administrative authorities exist, where even a technical or inadvertent violation could jeopardize REIT qualification and where requirements may depend in part on the actions of third parties over which GLPI has no control or only limited influence; the satisfaction of certain asset, income, organizational, distribution, shareholder ownership and other requirements on a continuing basis in order for GLPI to maintain its REIT status; the ability and willingness of GLPI’s tenants and other third parties to meet and/or perform their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with GLPI, including lease and note requirements and in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold GLPI harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; the ability of GLPI’s tenants to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of GLPI’s properties, to deliver high quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract customers; the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service and comply with financial covenants under GLPI’s outstanding indebtedness; GLPI's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI, including for acquisitions or refinancings due to maturities; adverse changes in GLPI’s credit rating; the availability of qualified personnel and GLPI’s ability to retain its key management personnel; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to real estate, REITs or to the gaming, lodging or hospitality industries; changes in accounting standards; the impact of weather or climate events or conditions, natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other international hostilities, war (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East) or political instability; the risk that the historical financial statements included herein do not reflect what the business, financial position or results of operations of GLPI may be in the future; other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; GLPI’s ability to attract, motivate and retain key personnel; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.



