Phoenix Molecular Designs Dosed First Patient in Dauntless-1, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PMD-026 in Combination with Fulvestrant for RSK2-high Breast Cancer

PMD-026 is a first-in-class and best-in-class pan-RSK inhibitor

Favorable mPFS demonstrated in Phase 1/1b as a monotherapy in RSK2-high metastatic breast cancer patients.

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Molecular Designs (PhoenixMD), a female-founded clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing precise cancer therapeutics, today announced the dosing of the first patient in their Phase 2 clinical trial, Dauntless-1. The Dauntless-1 trial will evaluate the therapeutic potential of PMD-026 (a first-in-class oral pan-RSK inhibitor) in combination with fulvestrant, and clinical efficacy in +HR/HER2-/ RSK2-high patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



This trial will enroll second-line HR+/HER2-/RSK2-high metastatic breast cancer patients who have been treated previously with a CDK4/6 inhibitor and have developed resistance to it. Among these patients, 70% will express high levels of nuclear RSK2. Fulvestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), is a commonly prescribed second-line endocrine therapy. However, its therapeutic effect is often limited to ~2-3 months as a single agent, thus creating a need for additional therapeutic options. Notably PMD-026 is highly synergistic with fulvestrant in preclinical models, including those models with an acquired resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors. PhoenixMD will evaluate its targeted agent, PMD-026, in combination with fulvestrant and is prospectively enrolling RSK2-high patients to receive this combination therapy in its Phase 2 Dauntless-1 trial.



“We are especially excited about our Phase 2 trial because PMD-026 has the potential to overcome CDK4/6 resistance based on pre-clinical and early clinical studies” said Sandi Dunn, PhD, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Molecular Designs. “In our Phase 1/1b monotherapy study, PMD-026 demonstrated favorable tolerability, with no peripheral neuropathy, hair loss, or hyperglycemia. Moreover, PMD-026 demonstrated a median progression free survival (mPFS) of 4.8 months in patients with RSK2-high tumors versus only 1.3 months in patients with RSK2-low tumors in a subset analysis of patients who had no more than five prior therapies. We believe that PMD-026 as a combination therapy represents a promising new approach to treating advanced breast cancer.”



Early clinical data shows PMD-026's potential efficacy in specific breast cancer populations, with pre-clinical data supporting enhanced effects in combination with fulvestrant. "Achieving the first patient dosed in the Phase 2 cohort with the combination of PMD-026 and fulvestrant marks a key milestone for Phoenix Molecular Designs," said Brian Barnett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. "We are enthusiastic about PMD-026's clinical development and the potential to address an area of significant clinical unmet medical need in breast cancer patients with advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer who have previously been treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor by providing a novel targeted therapy in combination with a standard of care endocrine therapy.”



“We remain steadfast in advancing breast cancer care,” Dunn continued. “With our Dauntless-1 clinical trial underway, our journey continues toward potentially making significant strides for metastatic breast cancer patients. Dauntless-1 builds on the promising Phase 1/1b results and PMD-026's synergy with fulvestrant. Our team is dedicated to pushing cancer care boundaries.”



For more information about the Dauntless-1 study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04115306

About Phoenix Molecular Designs

PhoenixMD is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class inhibitors against RSK, for cancer and inflammation. Their lead candidate, PMD-026, shows promise for the treatment of breast and prostate cancers, as well as melanoma and more recently myelofibrosis and AML. The company's leadership team boasts previous expertise in developing FDA-approved and marketed drugs for multiple cancers specifically including breast cancer. To learn more, visit our website PhoenixMD or follow us on LinkedIn.

