Reckoner Capital Management Announces Launch as New Credit Asset Manager

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Reckoner Capital Management (“Reckoner”) announced its launch as a global alternative credit asset manager. Led by Co-Founder and CEO John Kim, the firm will capitalize on the team’s extensive experience investing in credit assets to provide tailored solutions for regulated, institutional, and retail clients. The firm launches with the backing of RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”) and is headquartered in New York City.

Reckoner will leverage a comprehensive view of the credit markets to deliver premium, customized investment solutions across liquid and illiquid investment-grade fixed income and structured products. Reckoner intends to empower both institutional and individual investors to achieve their financial goals through innovative solutions, disciplined risk management, and a client-focused approach.

The firm is led by a proven management team with decades of experience in credit investments and established performance in the space. The team’s strong track record of managing scaled portfolios with above-market returns will support Reckoner’s mission to meet growing demand for public and private credit products.

“I’m thrilled to be launching Reckoner alongside this best-in-class team, prepared to provide adaptive and innovative solutions for our clients in credit,” said Mr. Kim. “Alternative credit’s enhanced liquidity, transparency, and performance over cycles make it an attractive asset allocation, and we have the knowledge and robust industry network to source and execute transactions to maximize value.”

Reckoner is supported by RedBird, a strategic investor with extensive expertise building businesses within the financial services industry. The partnership aligns with RedBird’s strategy, which focuses on providing growth capital and operational support to industry-leading management teams.

“We are proud to partner with the Reckoner team, whose significant experience managing credit assets and ability to structure superior risk-adjusted investments is evident in their track record of success,” added Mike Zabik, Partner at RedBird. “As investors, we’re always looking for opportunities to unlock value by building scalable, industry-leading platforms and we look forward to working with the team to drive transformative growth in the asset management space.”

Founding Team

Reckoner was co-founded by John Kim, Ricky Li, Timothy Wickstrom, and Jamie Kim, who previously worked together at Panagram Structured Asset Management. The senior management team consists of experienced investors with specialized expertise in credit investment management.

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a newly launched global asset manager dedicated to delivering superior investment performance across a range of alternative credit strategies. Reckoner provides its clients with customized access to liquid and complex credit assets, structuring expertise for rating-sensitive and regulatory capital investors, and capital markets capabilities in both liquid and semi-liquid markets. Reckoner strives to deliver the best possible risk-adjusted returns to its clients by taking a long-term approach to investment portfolios and creating partnerships across banks, asset originators, financiers, and its client base. For more information, please visit www.reckoner.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $10 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue-chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business-building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

