Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Stonegate Court in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community in Gilbert, Arizona. Stonegate Court, a new boutique gated community, showcases 22 spacious home sites surrounding a beautiful central park with a multi-sport pickleball and basketball court and outdoor gathering spaces. Construction of the Markham Farmhouse model home is underway at 4229 South Quinn Avenue in Gilbert, and the community is currently open by appointment.

Nestled within a handful of well-established neighborhoods, Stonegate Court’s enclave-like setting offers homebuyers a blend of sophisticated living and modern convenience. The intimate setting provides a serene escape in an ideal location within the desirable Higley Unified School District and near major commuter routes, premier shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

The community features three, single-level floor plans ranging from 3,466 to 4,126+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. The community offers a wide array of personalization options including private multi-generational living suites, expansive multi-slide doors, wine rooms, exterior fireplaces, and more. Homes are priced starting at $1,383,995.

“Stonegate Court offers some of our most popular home designs in the heart of Gilbert’s sought-after San Tan Village area,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The award-winning home designs, distinct architecture, and private setting make this community an exceptional place to call home.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Stonegate Court or other Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, call (844) 836-5263 or visit StonegateCourt.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362ede9d-8f76-414b-adb2-f758c1086592

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02c02e5a-4c80-405a-8272-3e8b680965e8

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)