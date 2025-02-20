Tom Geisel to Join Dime’s Senior Executive Leadership Team

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Thomas X. Geisel will join Dime as Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending. Mr. Geisel will be responsible for the continued buildout and diversification of Dime’s commercial lending business.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO said, "Dime has had tremendous success growing core deposits and business loans over the past two years by taking advantage of the significant disruption in our marketplace and adding talent to our organization. Recruiting Tom to our organization is the next logical step in the execution of our business plan. Tom has a proven track record as a business leader and he was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Sterling National Bank into a highly profitable $30 billion institution. Tom is an experienced leader and well-known brand name in the New York Metropolitan market. I look forward to working with him closely as we advance Dime’s mission of being the best business bank in New York.”

Mr. Geisel stated, “I’m very pleased to join Dime and be part of the growth story. Dime’s entrepreneurial culture and customer first mindset attracted me to the institution. Its strong balance sheet and best-in-class capital strength provides an attractive foundation for talented commercial bankers. I look forward to working with Stu and the management team to leverage its positive momentum in creating a high performing, local champion.”

Mr. Geisel has a diverse financial services background, including leadership experience growing regional banks for more than twenty years. He was President of Corporate Banking, at Webster Bank (formally known as Sterling National Bank). Prior to Sterling National Bank, Mr. Geisel was President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Sun Bancorp. Prior to Sun Bancorp, Mr. Geisel was at KeyCorp, including serving as President of the Northeast Region where he was responsible for $20 billion of assets within seven states, including commercial, consumer and private banking. He also helped to build the company’s general M&A investment banking practice in the East and West regions. Most recently, he was recruited to lead a turnaround of Republic First, which culminated in an assisted transaction.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.