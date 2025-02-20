Dental Grinding and Polishing Burs Market to Reach $756.35 Million By 2032 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dental Grinding and Polishing Burs Market by Type (Diamond Burs, Tungsten Carbide Burs, and Others), Application (Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics, and Orthodontics), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, And Dental Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032". According to the report, the dental grinding and polishing burs market was valued at $487.84 Million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $756.35 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the dental grinding and polishing burs market is primarily driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders, such as cavities and gum diseases, has led to a higher demand for dental procedures, boosting the need for dental burs. Advancements in dental technology, including the development of durable and efficient burs made from materials like diamond and ceramic, are also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the rising awareness of oral hygiene and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening and veneers, are further fueling market growth. The expansion of dental clinics and increased access to dental care, particularly in developing regions, are also significant drivers.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $756.35 Million Market Size in 2035 $487.84 Million CAGR 5% No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Surge in Dental Disorder

Increase in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Increase in Number of Dental Care Facilities Opportunities Technological Advancement in Dental Grinding and Polishing Burs Restraint High Cost of Dental Burs

The diamond segment maintained its leadership status during the forecast period.

By type, the diamond segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the dental grinding and polishing burs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to fact that diamond burs, made with industrial diamonds, last longer than carbide or other traditional burs. Their resistance to wear ensures that they maintain their sharpness over time, reducing the need for frequent replacements, which is cost-effective for dental practices. Furthermore, the fine granulation of diamond particles allows for extremely precise cutting and grinding. This level of accuracy is essential in procedures such as crown preparation, veneer adjustments, and cavity preparation, where even small errors can affect outcomes.

The restorative dentistry segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By application, the restorative dentistry segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the dental grinding and polishing burs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Conditions such as tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease are increasingly common globally, leading to a higher demand for restorative dental procedures. Grinding and polishing burs play a crucial role in these procedures by helping dentists prepare cavities, remove decayed tooth material, and polish restorations like fillings and crowns.

The clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the dental grinding and polishing burs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to global increase in dental clinics, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas. Clinics offer both general and specialized dental services, including restorative, cosmetic, and preventive care, which require the use of grinding and polishing burs. This increase in the number of dental clinics translates to higher demand for dental tools, particularly burs used in common procedures like cavity preparation, crown adjustments, and polishing

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the Dental Grinding and Polishing Burs market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, has a high prevalence of dental conditions such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay. These conditions drive demand for restorative procedures that rely heavily on dental grinding and polishing burs, such as fillings, crowns, and bridges. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period owing to rapid economic development, increase in awareness of oral hygiene and the importance of dental health across Asia Pacific, and a growing focus on advancing medical technologies, surge in disposable income.

Leading Market Players: -

DENTSPLY SIRONA

SHOFU INC

MANI, INC.

DIATECH USA

KOMET DENTAL

COLTENE

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

HENRY SCHEIN INC.

PRIMA DENTAL GROUP LTD.

EDENTA AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the dental grinding and polishing burs market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

