David Ross Appointed Chief Financial Officer of KPC Health

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPC Health is proud to announce the appointment of C. David Ross, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 30 years of executive experience in healthcare financial management, Ross brings an extensive track record of strategic leadership and operational efficiency to KPC Health.

Ross has previously held executive roles at major healthcare organizations, including Tenet Healthcare Corporation, where he served as EVP-COO/CFO of its MI/IL Group and Detroit Medical Center.

His expertise spans financial oversight, strategic planning, managed care contracting, and operational performance enhancement. His efforts have led to significant improvements in fiscal health, productivity optimization, and strategic expansion in past leadership roles.

“We are delighted to welcome David to our leadership team,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of the KPC Group. “His deep expertise in healthcare finance will be instrumental in guiding KPC Health towards sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

“I am honored to join KPC Health and look forward to contributing to its mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered care,” said David Ross. “I am excited to collaborate with the team and apply my experience to drive financial efficiency and long-term success.”

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health’s current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.