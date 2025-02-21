Architectural Coatings Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 95.0 billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global architectural coatings market is projected to witness a growth rate of 2.6% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 95.0 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global architectural coatings market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 95.0 Growth (CAGR) 2.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Architectural Coatings Market:

The global architectural coatings market is segmented based on resin type, application type, technology type, end-user type, user type, and region.

Based on resin type - The market is bifurcated into acrylics, polyurethanes, epoxy, polyester, and Others. Acrylics remain the biggest demand generator for architectural coatings in the foreseen future. The key factor driving the acrylic segment dominance is the greater need for safe, high-performance coatings, which has increased the demand for acrylic coatings overall. Furthermore, a paradigm shift from solvent-borne to water-borne assures a gargantuan demand for architectural coatings in the years to come.



Based on the technology type - The market is segmented as water-borne, solvent-borne, and powder. Water-Borne remains at the nucleus for all the leading market stakeholders serving the architectural coatings market as the demand for water-borne coatings has increased due to its low VOC emission and environmentally safe nature. It is also anticipated that water-borne will remain the most preferred technology type in the market in the foreseeable future.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is the largest market for architectural coatings over the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region is likely to witness healthy market growth in the coming years. The growing population and developing economy are the main drivers of the APAC Architectural Coatings industry.

During the projection period, China and India's residential and commercial sectors are both anticipated to grow, which would in turn fuel this region's need for architectural coatings.



Architectural Coatings Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Shifting consumer interests and increased public awareness of VOC (Volatile Organic Compound emissions) influence market trends.

The forecasted shift from solvent-borne to water-borne coatings supports market expansion.

Strict government regulations on toxic VOCs may hinder the market growth.

Adoption of green coatings, meeting safety, and VOC emission standards, presents growth opportunities.

Infrastructure growth in Asia-Pacific drives global demand for architectural coatings.



Top Companies in the Architectural Coatings Market:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in price, product depth, geographical presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Asian Paints

BASF SE

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Architectural Coatings Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



