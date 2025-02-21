Acoustic Insulation Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acoustic insulation market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 15.5 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global acoustic insulation market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2210/acoustic-insulation-market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 15.5 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Acoustic Insulation Market:

The global acoustic insulation market is segmented based on material type, end-use type, and region.

Based on end-use type - The market is segmented into building & construction, transportation, and industrial. Building & Construction is estimated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period. The segment’s growth will be driven by changing trends toward eco-friendly buildings that provide efficient acoustic and thermal insulation for residential, commercial, and industrial uses.



Based on material type - The acoustic insulation market is segmented into fiberglass, mineral wool, plastic foam, and elastomeric foam. Fiberglass is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period owing to its properties, such as being extremely effective, durable, eco-friendly, energy efficient, easy to install, and low cost.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2210/acoustic-insulation-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Europe is expected to remain the largest market for acoustic insulation, and it held a revenue share of more than 45% in 2021. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Rising awareness of green construction and smart infrastructure is predicted to boost product demand in the region in the years to come.

Growing awareness among descriptors defined in ISO standards and guidelines set by governing bodies, such as the Noise Policy Vision set by DEFRA, is attributed to driving acoustic insulation penetration in the region’s market.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain the second-largest market in the years to come and is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the same period. The strong construction industry and infrastructure outlook of key countries in the region may create new revenue pockets for industry stakeholders in the near term.

Emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, are likely to substantiate the market growth with the gradual adoption of stricter building codes, leading to an increase in the penetration of insulation materials in the region.



Acoustic Insulation Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing construction of residential and commercial buildings boosts demand for noise-reducing insulation.

Government regulations mandating soundproofing in industrial, commercial, and transportation sectors drive market growth.

Acoustic insulation materials enhance thermal performance, reducing energy consumption and improving sustainability.

Advancements in Soundproofing Technologies.

Increase in automotive production.



Top Companies in the Acoustic Insulation Market:

The market is fairly populated, with the presence of some local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Rockwool International

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Johns Manville

BASF SE



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Acoustic Insulation Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us:

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.