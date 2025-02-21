ALARUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alarum Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alarum Technologies Ltd. (“Alarum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALAR) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum securities between March 14, 2024 and August 26, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 15, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alarum was less effective in retaining and/or expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Alarum’s ability to generate consistent revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Alarum’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Alarum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: