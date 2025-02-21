CONSTELLATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Constellation Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Constellation Brands, Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (NYSE:STZ) in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Constellation securities between April 11, 2024 and January 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 21, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Constellation's full year 2024 fiscal results and financial outlook for 2025 which was based in material part on defendants enhanced focus on improving mix, inventory and sales execution in its Wine and Spirits business, specifically focusing efforts within its premium and above brands to drive more consistent growth. Additionally, defendants made investments in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners.

On January 8, 2025 defendants issued a press release announcing the Company's third quarter fiscal year 2025 results. In pertinent part, defendants presented a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine & Spirits.

Following this news, the price of Constellation's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $219.28 per share on January 8, 2025 to $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

