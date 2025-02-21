PACS GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PACS Group, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PACS Group on November 13, 2024 with a Class Period from April 11, 2024 to November 5, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PACS Group have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in a “scheme” to submit false Medicare claims which “drove more than 100% of PACS’ operating and net income from 2020 – 2023”; (2) that the Company engaged in a “scheme” to “bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare”; (3) that the Company engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

