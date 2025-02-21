Internal Quality Assurance Study Confirms The CMSP:B-5™ as a Reliable Early Childhood Communication Measure

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melospeech, Inc. has completed an internal study evaluating their Communication Milestone Screening Protocol: Birth to Five (CMSP:B-5)™, an AI-powered tool designed to track communication milestones in young children and support decision-making for early intervention professionals and speech-language pathologists.





The study compared CMSP:B-5 results with the Developmental Assessment of Young Children, Second Edition (DAYC-2; Voress & Maddox, 2013), a widely used standardized measure of communication development. Findings showed an 83.82% agreement between CMSP:B-5 and DAYC-2 within a six-month margin of error, demonstrating strong alignment. Additionally, CMSP:B-5 tended to identify children 2.4 months younger on average than DAYC-2, suggesting greater sensitivity in detecting potential early communication delays. This makes it a valuable tool when used as an initial screening measure or in conjunction with other measures to track areas of potential need.

A chi-squared test confirmed that the agreement between CMSP:B-5 and DAYC-2 was statistically significant beyond chance (p = 0.0000609, n=68), supporting its reliability as a communication measure.

A Transparent and Ethical Approach to Early Childhood Measurement

This internal study was conducted as part of Melospeech, Inc.’s annual quality assurance (QA) efforts and has not undergone external peer review. CMSP:B-5 is a criterion-referenced measure, meaning it compares children’s communication skills to established developmental milestones from well-established public sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) rather than a normative sample.

While the internal QA findings support CMSP:B-5 as a reliable early childhood communication measure, it is not a diagnostic tool. Instead, it helps professionals identify children who may be at risk for delays and in need of additional support or early intervention.

CMSP:B-5 is intended for use by licensed speech-language pathologists (SLPs), early intervention providers, and related professionals/entities only and all findings should be reviewed and verified before sharing.

Commitment to Ongoing Evaluation and Best Practices

Melospeech, Inc. is committed to transparency and best practices in early childhood measurements and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). CMSP:B-5 results should always be interpreted alongside clinical expertise, parent input, and additional evaluations as deemed appropriate by a licensed professional.

As part of their commitment to continuous improvement, the company welcomes future independent studies to further validate CMSP:B-5 and ensure its continued effectiveness in early childhood intervention.

About Melospeech, Inc.

Melospeech, Inc. is dedicated to improving early childhood intervention by developing research-based and technology-driven tools for speech and language professionals. By integrating AI technology with well-established developmental guidelines, the company aims to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of early communication services for all children in need of support.

For more information on CMSP:B-5™ or to request a summary of the internal study findings, visit www.screen2report.com or contact help@melospeech.com.

