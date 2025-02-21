Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q4 2024

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q4 2024 on 28 February 2025 at Continental Hotel, Stortingsgata 24/26 in Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. Delicious seafood will be served from 07:45 CET. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/ .

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.



A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET on http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor .



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.