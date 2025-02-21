Fortress W Set for Global Launch, Integrating Web3 Technology to Pioneer the Next-Gen Gaming Market

- Powered by Locus GameChain, Web3 features enhance gaming innovation

- Strategic focus on emerging markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India with localized content and infrastructure investment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creta, a Web3 gaming and metaverse platform built on Locus Chain, has announced its plans to launch the global official service of Fortress W, a game currently in development by the company.





Fortress W is the PC version of Fortress M, a popular online game developed by CCR CONTENTS TREE. By integrating Web3 technology, the game aims to offer an expanded and enhanced gaming experience for players worldwide.

















Fortress W is the first game title on the Creta platform, designed to minimize reliance on centralized servers and deliver a seamless, high-quality gaming experience. By leveraging Locus GameChain’s cutting-edge technology, the game ensures a stable, efficient gameplay environment, smooth operations, and a uniquely immersive user experience.

Fortress W strengthens its competitive edge in the next-generation Web3 gaming market by issuing NFT-based tanks, enabling player-to-player trading. This feature goes beyond conventional gameplay, introducing a dynamic in-game economy and asset ownership, offering players a richer, more interactive gaming experience.

Fortress W is set to launch first in high-growth emerging markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India—regions recognized as key drivers of the online gaming industry's expansion. Creta aims to strategically establish its presence in these markets, accelerating its global reach and influence. According to global gaming market research, the online gaming sector in emerging markets is growing at an impressive annual rate of over 15%. To enhance player engagement, Creta will introduce Web3-powered regional esports leagues and diverse content experiences, ensuring sustained excitement while continuously attracting skilled gamers into the ecosystem.

As the official launch approaches, Creta is fine-tuning its localization strategy, incorporating comprehensive languagesupport and culturally adapted content to align with regional preferences. The company is also making strategic investments in gaming infrastructure, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience for players. Furthermore, Creta will leverage its community platform, SuperClub, to cultivate a thriving Web3 gaming community, supporting multilingual official clubs and player-driven engagement across various regions.





A CCR CONTENTS TREE representative stated, "Fortress W has been in development for a long time, and we are thrilled to introduce it as the first official Fortress title to launch globally on the Creta platform. Bringing this game to fans worldwide is an exciting milestone, and we look forward to delivering a truly unique gaming experience by combining Fortress’ signature gameplay with Web3 features." Further details on the official launch schedule and target regions will be announced through Creta's official channels in the coming weeks.

The Fortress series has accumulated over 25 million players, establishing itself as a beloved online casual shooting game. Known for its unique projectile mechanics and strategic gameplay, the game gained massive popularity in South Korea, earning the title of a “national game” during the rise of PC gaming culture. The franchise even fostered an active esports scene, playing a pivotal role in the early days of online gaming. With its simple yet strategic turn-based shooting mechanics, the series has remained timelessly engaging. Fortress W, leveraging its proven IP and refined gameplay, is now set to expand beyond its home market for the first time, aiming for strong performance in emerging markets. Industry observers are closely watching whether this expansion will replicate its past success on a global scale.

* Creta is a Web3 gaming platform headquartered in Dubai, UAE, built on Locus Chain. Designed to minimize operational costs, Creta enables greater participation from contributors in its digital ecosystem. By utilizing Locus Chain’s serverless technology, Creta eliminates the need for traditional servers, ensuring seamless operation of online games and the metaverse.

The project is led by renowned figures in the global gaming industry. Ray Nakazato, a highly respected veteran in the Japanese and international gaming scene, serves as CCO, while Thomas Vu, known for his work on League of Legends, is CIO. Additionally, Seok-ho Yoon, CEO of CCR CONTENTS TREE and the creator of South Korea’s iconic game Fortress, is among the key leaders. Further strengthening Creta’s Web3 gaming and metaverse ecosystem, legendary game developer Yoshiki Okamoto, known for titles such as Street Fighter II and Monster Strike, plays a pivotal role as a key partner.

