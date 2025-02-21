MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBSC Lending has successfully closed a $19.5 million first mortgage bridge loan, which will be utilized to refinance and lease up a newly completed 57-unit multifamily project in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The development also includes ground-floor commercial space.

The property consists of five units designated for low-income housing, 41 one-bedroom lofts, a one-bedroom penthouse, and four studio units. Each unit features high ceilings, a full suite of appliances including in-unit washer and dryer, and large floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, 47 of the units come with balconies or patios. The property also boasts 3,182 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, complemented by a 2,900 square-foot outdoor courtyard.

“Our client reached out to EBSC Lending for financing due to our well-established reputation for seeking capital solutions for middle-market real estate across the country,” said Martin Alex, CEO of EBSC Lending. “With limited new developments and projects in the area, coupled with the strong demographic trends and growth prospects in Milwaukee, we were able to close this deal swiftly and successfully for our institutional investor client. The investor already manages a portfolio exceeding 10,000 units and 30 million square feet of commercial space. This investment underscores our confidence in Milwaukee's potential and the strength of the Borrower.”

EBSC Lending, a proprietary real estate lending business, delivering customized financing for a full range of property types in primary and secondary metropolitan markets in the U.S. and Canada has been reliably providing financing for real estate through a range of market cycles. Since inception, EBSC Lending has successfully invested over $2 billion of balance sheet capital. EBSC Lending is comprised of seasoned specialists transacting on a full range of property types. The group specializes in Bridge Loans, Construction, Cannabis, Commercial Bridge, C-Pace, Fix & Flip, Hard Money, Line of Credit, Mezzanine, Multifamily bridge, Rental Loans, Self-Storage Facilities and has fully dedicated origination, underwriting, closing, and servicing teams, ensuring that clients’ needs are met with timely execution.