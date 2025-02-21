Commercial loan software market size to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. announces the launch of its latest report, "Commercial Loan Software Market Size By Product, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 - 2034"

The global commercial loan software market is anticipated to be worth USD 16.9 billion by 2034, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The integration of AI and machine learning is driving growth in the commercial loan software market by enhancing automation, accuracy, and decision-making in lending processes. AI-powered analytics improve credit risk assessment by analyzing vast datasets in real time, reducing default risks, and optimizing loan pricing. Machine learning algorithms streamline underwriting by identifying patterns in borrower behavior, leading to faster approvals.

Additionally, AI-driven compliance tools help financial institutions meet evolving regulations with greater efficiency. As banks and lenders prioritize digital transformation, AI integration is becoming essential for competitive differentiation, improving operational scalability, and driving higher adoption of commercial loan software. Citing an instance, in July 2024, Citigroup partnered with Boston-based fintech Numerated to simplify document organization across its enterprise lending operations. This collaboration aims to automate the transfer of key financial data from borrowers to Citigroup’s internal systems, making the underwriting and data analysis process more efficient.

Similarly, in November 2024, Numerated, a top AI-driven commercial lending platform, announced a partnership with GoDocs, a leader in digital lending documentation, to simplify the commercial loan documentation process for financial institutions. This collaboration integrates GoDocs’ automated document solutions into Numerated’s platform, allowing lenders to prepare and execute loan documents more quickly and securely.

Cloud-Based Solutions Gaining Traction

Deployment trends in the commercial loan software market indicate a strong shift toward cloud-based solutions. In 2024, the cloud-based segment generated USD 5.1 billion in revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during the forecast period. The preference for cloud platforms stems from their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and real-time data accessibility, allowing institutions to streamline operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. Cloud-based solutions also facilitate seamless collaboration across departments, improving workflow efficiency and response times to market changes.

Large Enterprises Leading Market Adoption

The commercial loan software market is segmented by enterprise size, with large enterprises holding a dominant 60% market share in 2024. This segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 9% from 2024 to 2032. Large-scale organizations increasingly recognize the value of automation in managing complex loan portfolios, integrating advanced analytics to optimize risk assessment and decision-making. Investment in digital loan origination and decisioning platforms is accelerating as enterprises strive to improve operational efficiency and customer service.

Banking Sector Dominates End-Use Applications

Banks remain the largest adopters of commercial loan software due to their extensive loan portfolios and stringent regulatory requirements. Automated lending platforms enhance risk assessment and underwriting processes, ensuring faster approvals and improved compliance. The rise of digital banking and partnerships with fintech firms are further propelling software adoption. Banks are investing in AI-driven solutions to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and enhance customer experience in loan servicing.

Loan Origination Systems (LOS) to Hold Major Market Share

Among product categories, loan origination systems (LOS) are expected to dominate the market, owing to their critical role in automating the loan approval process. LOS platforms optimize borrower registration, document verification, underwriting, and credit decisioning. Fintech companies are increasingly leveraging LOS to minimize manual inefficiencies and accelerate loan processing. The demand for AI-powered LOS solutions is on the rise, as financial institutions seek to enhance accuracy and compliance in loan origination.

North America Leading Regional Market Growth

North America accounted for a 36% share of the commercial loan software market in 2024, generating approximately USD 2.5 billion in revenue. The region’s strong emphasis on AI integration in loan servicing and underwriting is driving market expansion. Financial institutions are investing in automated loan management solutions to enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. The growing adoption of fintech innovations and cloud-based lending platforms is expected to sustain North America’s market leadership in the coming years.

Commercial Loan Software Market Players

The commercial loan software market is highly competitive, with key players such as Fiserv, FIS, Finastra, Q2 Software, Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS), nCino, and ICE Mortgage Technology dominating the landscape. These companies compete on factors like product innovation, cloud-based offerings, regulatory compliance, and AI-driven automation. The market is witnessing a strong shift toward digital transformation, with financial institutions seeking scalable and integrated solutions for loan origination, servicing, and risk management. Cloud-based deployment models and AI-powered decision-making tools have become major differentiators, with companies like AFS, nCino and Q2 Software gaining traction for their cloud-first approach. Additionally, Fiserv and Finastra maintain a competitive edge by offering end-to-end banking solutions, ensuring seamless integration with core banking systems.

AFS is a key player in the commercial loan servicing software market, known for its enterprise-wide lending solutions designed to support financial institutions of all sizes. AFS’s flagship product, AFSVision, provides a fully digital commercial lending servicing platform for all types of loans with real-time data analytics, compliance tracking, and workflow automation. The company differentiates itself by offering deep industry expertise in commercial lending making it a preferred choice for the world’s top-tier institutions as well as regional and de novo banks managing complex loan portfolios. AFS’s strong focus on automation, real-time processing, and cloud adaptability allows it to compete with larger firms, particularly in North America, where regulatory requirements are stringent.

In November 2024, AFS announced that SouthState Bank, N.A., is the latest bank to choose AFSVision as their modern commercial lending platform which will be added to their existing technology ecosystem to support current and future growth in complex commercial lending offerings.

In March 2024, AFS announced that Metropolitan Commercial Bank has selected AFSVision as its new commercial lending platform as part of its Core Banking Modernization initiative.

In October 2023, AFS announced had a record-setting third quarter, converting three super regional banks to AFSVision, the industry leading loan servicing platform for all commercial lines of business.

