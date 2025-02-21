GENFIT Announces the Preliminary Results of the Repurchase Offer to 2025 OCEANEs holders and the Convening of the 2025 OCEANEs holders’ general meeting

Put Option Agreements signed to date with 2025 OCEANEs holders representing 95.3% of the outstanding 2025 OCEANEs





2025 OCEANEs holders' general meeting convened for March 10, 2025





Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), February 21, 2025 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces that it has signed Put Option Agreements with 2025 OCEANEs holders and the convening of the general meeting of the 2025 OCEANEs holders for March 10, 2025.

Preliminary results of the Repurchase

As announced on February 10, 2025 and February 14, 2025, GENFIT has proposed to all of the 2025 OCEANEs holders to enter into a Put Option Agreement, pursuant to which GENFIT will unconditionally and irrevocably undertake to repurchase the 2025 OCEANEs of such holder, subject to approval by the general meeting of the 2025 OCEANEs holders of the amendment of the terms and conditions of the 2025 OCEANEs and the closing of the royalty financing (the “Repurchase”).

GENFIT has signed to date Put Option Agreements with 2025 OCEANEs holders for a total of 1,812,475 2025 OCEANEs at a price of EUR 32.75 per bond, representing 95.3% of the outstanding 2025 OCEANEs.

2025 OCEANEs holders having signed a Put Option Agreement will have until March 19, 2025 to exercise their option thereunder.

As stated above, the Repurchase is subject to approval by the general meeting of the 2025 OCEANEs holders convened to approve the amendment of the terms and conditions of the 2025 OCEANEs and the closing of the royalty financing transaction announced on January 30, 2025.

Repurchased 2025 OCEANEs will be cancelled.

Convening of the 2025 OCEANEs holders’ general meeting

In order to obtain approval of the royalty financing by the 2025 OCEANEs holders, GENFIT has convened today a general meeting of the holders to be held on March 10, 2025.

A Consent Solicitation Memorandum and a report of the Company's Chief Executive Officer to the 2025 OCEANEs holders, together with the documents required by French law, will be made available for inspection by the 2025 OCEANEs holders on the website of GENFIT (www.genfit.com) and at the registered office of GENFIT and at the specified office of Uptevia, La Défense – Cœur Défense Tour A – 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle – 92400 Courbevoie – France,

Email: ct-assemblees@uptevia.com.

2025 OCEANEs holders are invited to consult these documents to find out how to participate in the general meeting.

The results of the 2025 OCEANEs holders’ general meeting and the closing of the Royalty Financing will be announced in two subsequent press releases.

If the amendment of the terms and conditions of the 2025 OCEANEs is approved1 and the closing of the royalty financing is completed, GENFIT will pay a consent fee (the “Consent Fee”) of EUR 0.90 to the holders of 2025 OCEANEs still outstanding after cancellation of the repurchased 2025 OCEANEs. The Consent Fee will only be paid after the Repurchase has taken place. 2025 OCEANEs that have been bought back by GENFIT as part of the Repurchase (or that have been converted prior to 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) on the date falling 2 business days prior to the date of payment of the Consent Fee) will thus not receive the Consent Fee.

Anticipated Calendar of Events

February 21, 2025 Publication of the convening notice (avis de convocation) of the bondholders’ general meeting, the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and the report of the Company's Chief Executive Officer to the 2025 OCEANEs holders





March 10, 2025 2025 OCEANEs holders’ general meeting









Press release announcing the results of the 2025 OCEANEs holders’ general meeting





March 19, 2025 Deadline for relevant 2025 OCEANEs holders to exercise their put option under the Put Option Agreements





March 26, 2025 Repurchase settlement date





April 14, 2025 Payment of the Consent Fee

1 The required quorum is 1/4 of the outstanding 2025 OCEANEs and the required majority is 2/3 of the 2025 OCEANEs holders present or represented.

2 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized in the U.S by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®.

