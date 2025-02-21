HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ipsos S.A

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Ipsos S.A Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 400,000,000 Description: 3.75% due 22nd January 2030 Offer price: 99.723 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction