HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Sirius Real Estate Ltd

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sirius Real Estate Ltd Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 350,000,000 Description: 4% due 22nd January 2032 Offer price: 98.266 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction