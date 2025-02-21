Company announcement no 8 2025 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00







21 February 2025







Page 1 of 1

Notice to convene the annual general meeting of Danske Banks A/S

Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 20 March 2025 at 3.00pm (CET).

As was the case in 2024, the annual general meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting without the possibility of attending in person.

A fully electronic general meeting facilitates participation for a wider audience, including our international investors, while ensuring that all shareholders can exercise their rights to participate in, ask questions and vote at the general meeting on the same terms.

Attached is the agenda, including complete proposals.

Get more information on our general meeting on www.danskebank.com/agm

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

