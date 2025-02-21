RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-02-21
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2,000 +/- 2,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,225
Volume sold, SEK mln1,020
Number of bids14
Average yield2.074 %
Lowest yield2.074 %
Highest accepted yield2.075 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-02-21
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,800
Volume sold, SEK mln700
Number of bids15
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield2.255 %
Lowest yield2.250 %
Highest accepted yield2.260 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 