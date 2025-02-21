RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-02-21
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2,000 +/- 2,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,225
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,020
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.074 %
|Lowest yield
|2.074 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.075 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-02-21
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,800
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.255 %
|Lowest yield
|2.250 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.260 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00