Automotive Seat Heater Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F: Pay-Per-Use Features in Automotive Seat Heating Systems, Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Heater Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the automotive seat heater market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global automotive seat heater market reached a value of nearly $2.76 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.15% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2023 to $3.64 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.72%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2028 and reach $4.93 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the steady expansion of the automotive industry, growth in production of passenger and commercial vehicles and increasing government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include increasing cost of raw materials used in automobiles.



Going forward, the rise in the automotive aftermarket industry and auto parts manufacturing, growing popularity of electric vehicles, increasing urbanization, rising consumer preference for high-end cars with luxury features and hotter climates and increasing temperatures globally will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the automotive seat heater market in the future include economic uncertainties or downturns and restrictions on free trade.



The automotive seat heater market is segmented by type into composite fiber type and carbon fiber type. The carbon fiber type market was the largest segment of the automotive seat heater market segmented by type, accounting for 59.62% or $1.64 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the carbon fiber type segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive seat heater market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2023-2028.



The automotive seat heater market is segmented by vehicle type into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles market was the largest segment of the automotive seat heater market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 70.77% or $1.95 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive seat heater market segmented by vehicle type, at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2023-2028.



The automotive seat heater market is segmented by sales channel into aftermarket and original equipment maker (OEM). The original equipment maker (OEM)market was the largest segment of the automotive seat heater market segmented by sales channel, accounting for 64.40% or $1.77 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the original equipment maker (OEM)segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive seat heater market segmented by sales channel, at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the automotive seat heater market, accounting for 37.24% or $1.02 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the automotive seat heater market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.88% and 6.00% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.41% and 4.84% respectively.



The global automotive seat heater market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 30.11% of the total market in 2023. Lear Corporation was the largest competitor with a 5.40% share of the market, followed by Gentherm Incorporated with 5.03%, Continental AG with 4.40%, Toyota Boshoku Corporation with 3.82%, Panasonic Corporation with 3.30%, Forvia S.A with 3.20%, Adient plc with 1.95%, Tachi-S Co. Ltd with 1.53%, Sargent Manufacturing Company with 0.82% and Rostra Accessories Inc with 0.65%.



The top opportunities in the automotive seat heater market segmented by type will arise in the carbon fiber type segment, which will gain $554.97 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the automotive seat heater market segmented by vehicle type will arise in the passenger vehicles segment, which will gain $658.45 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the automotive seat heater market segmented by sales channel will arise in the original equipment maker (OEM) segment, which will gain $599.3 million of global annual sales by 2028. The automotive seat heater market size will gain the most in the USA at $266.35 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the automotive seat heater market include focus on introduction of pay-per-use features in automotive seat heating systems, focus on introducing heated seat belts for electric vehicles to elevate passenger safety and comfort and strategic partnerships and collaborations among major players.



Player-adopted strategies in the automotive seat heater market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions and new launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the automotive seat heater companies to focus on pay-per-use features, focus on innovative heated seat belts, focus on carbon fiber type seat heaters, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on passenger vehicles, focus on original equipment maker (OEM) segment and focus on urban population.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Automotive Seat Heater - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Automotive Seat Heater Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Composite Fiber Type

6.4.2 Carbon Fiber Type

6.5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.5.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.5.3 Passenger Vehicles

6.6 Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

6.6.1 Aftermarket

6.6.2 Original Equipment Maker (OEM)



7. Major Market Trends

7.1 Introduction of Pay-Per-Use Features in Automotive Seat Heating Systems

7.2 Introducing Heated Seat Belts For Electric Vehicles to Elevate Passenger Safety and Comfort

7.3 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players



8. Automotive Seat Heater Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Seat Heater Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Automotive Seat Heater Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Automotive Seat Heater Market



9. Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10. Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Automotive Seat Heater Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Automotive Seat Heater Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Automotive Seat Heater Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11. Automotive Seat Heater Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Automotive Seat Heater Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Automotive Seat Heater Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Featured

Lear Corporation

Gentherm Incorporated

Continental AG

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Forvia S.A

Adient plc

Tachi-S Co. Ltd

Sargent Manufacturing Company

Rostra Accessories Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc

BYD

Nio Inc

Kongsberg Automotive

Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd.

Changchun Yi Zhi Electronics Co., Ltd.

Langfang Goldentime Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Aisin Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Pecca Group CAR MATE MFG. CO., LTD

Lovells Automotive

JRG Automotive Industries

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH (BHTC)

AUO Corporation

Advanced Thermal Technologies (ATT)

Naxnova

I.G. Bauerhin

Lear Corp

Bayerische Motoren Werke GmbH

MOL Romania

Lumag Sp. z o.o.

Autoliv Romania

Baby Jogger

Magna International Inc.

General Motors

Promethient

Gentherm

Faurecia

Smart Modular

Marelli

Schaeffler Group

Hyundai

Coherent

Autoliv do Brasil Ltd

Al Habtoor Group

Arabian Automobiles Company

Emirates Motor Company

Al-Futtaim Automotive

Gargash Enterprises

Royal Tose'e Paydar Co.

Panasonic Automotive Systems CO. Ltd.

Martur Automotive Seating Systems

Kordsa

Otokar

JAECOO

Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC)

El-Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM)

Donnelly Group

Toyota (Nigeria) limited

The BMW Group

Volkswagen of South Africa Ltd

Egyptian Automotive Manufacturing Co. (EAM)

Al Tayar Automotive

Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrg1lw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment