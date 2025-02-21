Global Chelating Agent Market to Reach USD 14,452.3 million by 2035 at 5.8% CAGR, Driven by Water Treatment & Industrial Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chelating agent market is poised for significant growth from 2025 to 2035, fueled by increasing demand across multiple industries, including water treatment, industrial cleaning, pulp & paper processing, and agriculture. Chelating agents play a crucial role in preventing metal ion interference, enhancing process efficiency, and improving product quality in these applications. With rapid industrialization and stricter environmental regulations promoting sustainable water treatment solutions, the adoption of chelating agents is expected to rise.

The market is projected to grow from USD 8,224.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 14,452.3 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure and heightened demand for chelating agents in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, led by China and India, due to their expanding industrial base and growing focus on sustainable manufacturing practices.

Chelating agents play a critical role in binding metal ions, enhancing product stability, and improving process efficiency. With a rising emphasis on sustainable and biodegradable alternatives, the market is undergoing a transformative shift towards eco-friendly chelating agents.

Market Growth Drivers

Several key factors are propelling the growth of the chelating agent market:

Rising Water Treatment Needs: Increasing industrialization and urbanization have led to a surge in demand for water purification and wastewater treatment solutions, where chelating agents are essential in metal ion sequestration. Expanding Pulp & Paper Industry: Chelating agents, particularly ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) and diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA), are widely used in the pulp and paper industry for bleaching and scaling prevention. Shift Towards Green and Biodegradable Chelating Agents: Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations are fostering the adoption of biodegradable alternatives like sodium gluconate and ethylenediamine-N,N'-disuccinic acid (EDDS). Growth in Agrochemicals and Personal Care: Increasing reliance on chelating agents in fertilizers, pesticides, and cosmetics to improve nutrient absorption and stability is driving market expansion. Rising Industrial Cleaning Applications: The demand for industrial cleaning solutions, particularly in food processing and healthcare sectors, is creating new opportunities for chelating agents that effectively remove metal residues and mineral deposits.







Rising Demand for Biodegradable Chelating Agents in Industrial Applications

The growing awareness of environmental sustainability has led to a shift towards biodegradable chelating agents for industrial cleaning processes. These agents effectively bind metal ions without posing long-term environmental hazards. Industries such as pulp and paper processing and water treatment are increasingly adopting biodegradable alternatives to replace conventional, non-biodegradable chelators. This trend is expected to significantly boost market revenues over the next decade.

Expanding Use of Chelating Agents in Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture remains one of the most prominent application areas for chelating agents, particularly in micronutrient formulations. Chelating agents used in agricultural crop yield enhancement improve soil fertility and nutrient absorption, leading to increased productivity. In addition, the pharmaceutical sector is witnessing a surge in demand for chelating agents in drug formulations and detoxification therapies, further driving market growth.

Water Treatment and Personal Care Products Driving Innovation

One of the key market drivers is the increasing adoption of chelating agents for water treatment and purification. These compounds play a crucial role in removing heavy metal contaminants, ensuring safe and clean water supply. Additionally, the personal care industry is innovating with advanced chelating agents that enhance the stability and efficacy of cosmetic formulations.

Key Takeaways

The chelating agent market is projected to reach USD 14,452.3 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Water treatment and industrial cleaning applications remain the primary demand drivers.

The shift towards biodegradable chelating agents is gaining momentum due to regulatory pressures.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, fueled by industrial growth and rising environmental concerns.

Key players are focusing on R&D, mergers, and eco-friendly innovations to sustain market competitiveness.





“The global chelating agent market is evolving with a strong focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance. Rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives in water treatment, agriculture, and industry offers lucrative opportunities, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Companies investing in R&D, strategic partnerships, and supply chain resilience will gain a competitive edge and drive sustained growth.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Regional Market Trends: North America and Europe Lead Growth

While the North American and European chelating agents markets continue to dominate due to stringent environmental regulations, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India are fueling demand for chelating agents in manufacturing and processing industries.

Regulatory Landscape and Market Challenges

The regulatory guidelines affecting the chelating agents industry are evolving, with governments implementing stricter environmental policies. This has led to increased investment in research and development, focusing on producing eco-friendly and sustainable chelating agents. However, the high cost of production and limited awareness in certain regions remain key challenges for market players.

Future Prospects: Innovation and Strategic Collaborations

The future of the chelating agents market lies in innovations in chelating agent formulations for pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Leading companies are investing in research to develop high-performance, biodegradable solutions that meet regulatory standards. Additionally, strategic partnerships between manufacturers and end-use industries are expected to drive market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global chelating agent market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and regional expansion. Some of the leading companies in the market include:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Kemira

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Shokubai

Nouryon

Lanxess AG

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Aquafarm

Akzo Nobel

Innospec Inc.



Companies are increasingly investing in R&D to develop bio-based chelating agents while forming partnerships to expand their market presence. The adoption of digital transformation strategies for enhanced supply chain efficiency is also a growing trend among market leaders.

Market Segmentation

The Chelating Agent Market can be segmented based on:

By Type:

Biodegradable Chelating Agents

Non-Biodegradable Chelating Agents

By Application:

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Chemical Processing

Household & Industrial Cleaning

Others

By Region:

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



