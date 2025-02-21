Wind Tunnel Market Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and Forecasts 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: Boeing Leads the Fragmented Industry, Followed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Lockheed Martin

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Tunnel Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the wind tunnel market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global wind tunnel market reached a value of nearly $2.85 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.84% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.85 billion in 2024 to $3.39 billion in 2029 at a rate of 3.48%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% from 2029 and reach $4.12 billion in 2034.
The global wind tunnel market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 17.40% of the total market in 2023. The Boeing Company was the largest competitor with a 3.45% share of the market, followed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. with 3.08%, Lockheed Martin Corporation with 2.97%, QinetiQ Group plc with 2.25%, Ruag Group with 1.82%, Aiolos Engineering Corporation with 1.05%, Force Technology with 0.91%, Calspan Corp. with 0.71%, Omega Engineering Inc. with 0.69% and TecQuipment Ltd. with 0.47%.
Market-trend-based strategies for the wind tunnel market include focus on advanced wind tunnel boosts automotive aerodynamics, adoption of moving ground plane (MGP) technology for realistic testing, development of hypersonic testing capabilities and advancements in wind tunnel testing for aerodynamic performance enhancement. Player-adopted strategies in the wind tunnel market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through strategic partnerships to advance their capabilities in wind tunnels, strengthening its business operations through investments and strengthening its operational capabilities through strategic partnerships.
Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in aerospace industry, increase in demand for UAV, growing demand for autonomous vehicles and rising demand for automotive testing. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were delay in wind projects under construction. Going forward, rising urbanization, increasing industrialization, increasing defense budget allocation, growing space exploration initiatives and government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the wind tunnel market in the future include limited availability of skilled workforce and increasing raw material costs.
The wind tunnel market is segmented by solution into products and services. The services market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by solution, accounting for 66.38% or $1.89 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by solution, at a CAGR of 3.78% during 2024-2029.
The wind tunnel market is segmented by airspeed into subsonic, transonic, supersonic and hypersonic. The subsonic market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by airspeed, accounting for 49.35% or $1.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hypersonic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by airspeed, at a CAGR of 3.82% during 2024-2029.
The wind tunnel market is segmented by alignment into vertical and horizontal. The horizontal market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by alignment, accounting for 78.91% or $2.25 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the vertical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by alignment, at a CAGR of 3.92% during 2024-2029.
The wind tunnel market is segmented by application into aerospace and defense, automotive, building construction and wind energy, adventure sports skydiving and training and simulation. The aerospace and defense market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by application, accounting for 46.70% or $1.33 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the training and simulation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 4.66% during 2024-2029.
North America was the largest region in the wind tunnel market, accounting for 44.46% or $1.27 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wind tunnel market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.45% and 4.34% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.19% and 3.70% respectively.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the wind tunnel companies to focus on innovating testing capabilities to drive market growth, focus on investing in advanced testing technologies, focus on advancing testing capabilities for high-speed applications, focus on developing specialized testing solutions for aerospace, focus on services market for stronger growth, focus on hypersonic market for high growth potential, focus on vertical wind tunnel market for higher growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for wind tunnel companies, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on digital marketing strategies to boost wind tunnel company visibility, focus on industry trade shows and conferences for networking and brand visibility and focus on training and simulation market for highest growth.
Top Opportunities
- The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by solution will arise in the services segment, which will gain $387.06 million of global annual sales by 2029.
- The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by airspeed will arise in the subsonic segment, which will gain $273.84 million of global annual sales by 2029.
- The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by alignment will arise in the horizontal segment, which will gain $406.13 million of global annual sales by 2029.
- The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by application will arise in the aerospace and defense segment, which will gain $235.64 million of global annual sales by 2029.
- The wind tunnel market size will gain the most in the USA at $157.67 million.
Major Market Trends
- Focus on Advanced Wind Tunnel Boosts Automotive Aerodynamics
- Adoption of Moving Ground Plane (MGP) Technology for Realistic Testing
- Development of Hypersonic Testing Capabilities
- Advancements in Wind Tunnel Testing for Aerodynamic Performance Enhancement
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Transdigm Group Acquired Raptor Labs Holdco, LLC
- Transdigm Group Acquired Calspan Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|382
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$4.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Wind Tunnel - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape
2 Table of Contents
3 List of Tables
4 List of Figures
5 Report Structure
6 Market Characteristics
6.1 General Market Definition
6.2 Summary
6.3 Wind Tunnel Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4 Market Segmentation by Solution
6.4.1 Products
6.4.2 Services
6.5 Market Segmentation by AirSpeed
6.5.1 Subsonic
6.5.2 Transonic
6.5.3 Supersonic
6.5.4 Hypersonic
6.6 Market Segmentation by Alignment
6.6.1 Vertical
6.6.2 Horizontal
6.7 Market Segmentation by Application
6.7.1 Aerospace and Defense
6.7.2 Automotive
6.7.3 Building Construction and Wind Energy
6.7.4 Adventure Sports and Skydiving
6.7.5 Training and Simulation
Some of the major companies featured in this Wind Tunnel market report include:
- The Boeing Company
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Ruag Group
- Aiolos Engineering Corporation
- Force Technology
- Calspan Corp.
- Omega Engineering Inc.
- TecQuipment Ltd.
- Goldwind
- Envision Energy
- Mingyang
- Gamesa
- Shanghai Electric
- Suzlon Energy Limited
- Adani Green Energy Limited
- G3 Holdings
- NTPC Limited
- Stellantis N.V.
- Teroc AB
- ENO Energy GmbH.
- Greenbyte AB
- ENS Energy GmbH
- MOWEA GmbH
- Uali
- Voltalia
- Ergosup
- Prodeval
- EuroCape
- Kola Wind Farm
- Rosatom
- Venture Round - NabraWind Technologies
- NovaWind
- RWDI
- University of Notre Dame
- Stellantis
- University at Buffalo (UB)
- Electra.aero
- Honda
- Joby Aviation
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Airbus SE
- Zehnder Group AG
- SAE International
- Volkswagen AG
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Aerodium Technologies
- Agidens
- Embraer
- Eve Air Mobility
- Atlas Obscura
- Dallara
- Wartsila
- Saab AB
- Safran
- Thales Group
- Pininfarina
- Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)
- Lake Turkana Wind Farm
- Tarfaya Wind Farm
- Ras Ghareb Wind Farm
- West Bakr Wind Project
- Adama I & II Wind Farm
- Akhfenir Wind Farm
- Taiba N'diaye Wind Farm
- Khobab & Loeriesfontein 2 Wind Farms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py4tea
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment