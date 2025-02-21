Wind Tunnel Market Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and Forecasts 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: Boeing Leads the Fragmented Industry, Followed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Lockheed Martin

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Tunnel Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the wind tunnel market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global wind tunnel market reached a value of nearly $2.85 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.84% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.85 billion in 2024 to $3.39 billion in 2029 at a rate of 3.48%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% from 2029 and reach $4.12 billion in 2034.

The global wind tunnel market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 17.40% of the total market in 2023. The Boeing Company was the largest competitor with a 3.45% share of the market, followed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. with 3.08%, Lockheed Martin Corporation with 2.97%, QinetiQ Group plc with 2.25%, Ruag Group with 1.82%, Aiolos Engineering Corporation with 1.05%, Force Technology with 0.91%, Calspan Corp. with 0.71%, Omega Engineering Inc. with 0.69% and TecQuipment Ltd. with 0.47%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the wind tunnel market include focus on advanced wind tunnel boosts automotive aerodynamics, adoption of moving ground plane (MGP) technology for realistic testing, development of hypersonic testing capabilities and advancements in wind tunnel testing for aerodynamic performance enhancement. Player-adopted strategies in the wind tunnel market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through strategic partnerships to advance their capabilities in wind tunnels, strengthening its business operations through investments and strengthening its operational capabilities through strategic partnerships.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in aerospace industry, increase in demand for UAV, growing demand for autonomous vehicles and rising demand for automotive testing. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were delay in wind projects under construction. Going forward, rising urbanization, increasing industrialization, increasing defense budget allocation, growing space exploration initiatives and government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the wind tunnel market in the future include limited availability of skilled workforce and increasing raw material costs.



The wind tunnel market is segmented by solution into products and services. The services market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by solution, accounting for 66.38% or $1.89 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by solution, at a CAGR of 3.78% during 2024-2029.



The wind tunnel market is segmented by airspeed into subsonic, transonic, supersonic and hypersonic. The subsonic market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by airspeed, accounting for 49.35% or $1.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hypersonic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by airspeed, at a CAGR of 3.82% during 2024-2029.



The wind tunnel market is segmented by alignment into vertical and horizontal. The horizontal market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by alignment, accounting for 78.91% or $2.25 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the vertical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by alignment, at a CAGR of 3.92% during 2024-2029.



The wind tunnel market is segmented by application into aerospace and defense, automotive, building construction and wind energy, adventure sports skydiving and training and simulation. The aerospace and defense market was the largest segment of the wind tunnel market segmented by application, accounting for 46.70% or $1.33 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the training and simulation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wind tunnel market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 4.66% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the wind tunnel market, accounting for 44.46% or $1.27 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wind tunnel market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.45% and 4.34% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.19% and 3.70% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the wind tunnel companies to focus on innovating testing capabilities to drive market growth, focus on investing in advanced testing technologies, focus on advancing testing capabilities for high-speed applications, focus on developing specialized testing solutions for aerospace, focus on services market for stronger growth, focus on hypersonic market for high growth potential, focus on vertical wind tunnel market for higher growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for wind tunnel companies, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on digital marketing strategies to boost wind tunnel company visibility, focus on industry trade shows and conferences for networking and brand visibility and focus on training and simulation market for highest growth.

Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by solution will arise in the services segment, which will gain $387.06 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by airspeed will arise in the subsonic segment, which will gain $273.84 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by alignment will arise in the horizontal segment, which will gain $406.13 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the wind tunnel market segmented by application will arise in the aerospace and defense segment, which will gain $235.64 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The wind tunnel market size will gain the most in the USA at $157.67 million.



Major Market Trends

Focus on Advanced Wind Tunnel Boosts Automotive Aerodynamics

Adoption of Moving Ground Plane (MGP) Technology for Realistic Testing

Development of Hypersonic Testing Capabilities

Advancements in Wind Tunnel Testing for Aerodynamic Performance Enhancement

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Transdigm Group Acquired Raptor Labs Holdco, LLC

Transdigm Group Acquired Calspan Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Wind Tunnel - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Wind Tunnel Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.4.1 Products

6.4.2 Services

6.5 Market Segmentation by AirSpeed

6.5.1 Subsonic

6.5.2 Transonic

6.5.3 Supersonic

6.5.4 Hypersonic

6.6 Market Segmentation by Alignment

6.6.1 Vertical

6.6.2 Horizontal

6.7 Market Segmentation by Application

6.7.1 Aerospace and Defense

6.7.2 Automotive

6.7.3 Building Construction and Wind Energy

6.7.4 Adventure Sports and Skydiving

6.7.5 Training and Simulation

Some of the major companies featured in this Wind Tunnel market report include:

The Boeing Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

QinetiQ Group plc

Ruag Group

Aiolos Engineering Corporation

Force Technology

Calspan Corp.

Omega Engineering Inc.

TecQuipment Ltd.

Goldwind

Envision Energy

Mingyang

Gamesa

Shanghai Electric

Suzlon Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited

G3 Holdings

NTPC Limited

Stellantis N.V.

Teroc AB

ENO Energy GmbH.

Greenbyte AB

ENS Energy GmbH

MOWEA GmbH

Uali

Voltalia

Ergosup

Prodeval

EuroCape

Kola Wind Farm

Rosatom

Venture Round - NabraWind Technologies

NovaWind

RWDI

University of Notre Dame

Stellantis

University at Buffalo (UB)

Electra.aero

Honda

Joby Aviation

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Airbus SE

Zehnder Group AG

SAE International

Volkswagen AG

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Aerodium Technologies

Agidens

Embraer

Eve Air Mobility

Atlas Obscura

Dallara

Wartsila

Saab AB

Safran

Thales Group

Pininfarina

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

Lake Turkana Wind Farm

Tarfaya Wind Farm

Ras Ghareb Wind Farm

West Bakr Wind Project

Adama I & II Wind Farm

Akhfenir Wind Farm

Taiba N'diaye Wind Farm

Khobab & Loeriesfontein 2 Wind Farms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py4tea

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment