$3.77 Bn Surgical Meshes Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Medtronic Leads the Fragmented Market, Followed by Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson

The global surgical meshes market reached a value of nearly $2.02 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.22% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.78 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.52%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2029 and reach $3.77 billion in 2034.

The global surgical meshes market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.9% of the total market in 2023. Medtronic plc. was the largest competitor with a 3.42% share of the market, followed by Boston Scientific Corporation. with 2.85%, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. 2.64%, Becton, Dickinson and Company. with 2.35%, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. with 1.93%, B. Braun Melsungen AG with 1.71%, Integra LifeSciences Corporation with 1.67%, Medline Industries Inc. with 1.53%, Molnlycke Health Care AB with 1.42% and Getinge AB (Atrium Medical Corporation). with 1.32%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the surgical meshes market include developing innovative products, such as advanced hernia repair technologies, focus on developing innovative products like liquid adhesives, which enhance the ease of use and reliability of mesh implants, developing innovative products, such as Dolphin mesh, to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and developing innovative products, including bioabsorbable matrices, to enhance patient outcomes and minimize complications.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of obesity, rising number of surgical procedures, favorable government initiatives and rising prevalence of hernia. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory hurdles. Going forward, increasing medical tourism, increasing aging population and rising cases of pelvic organ prolapse will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the surgical meshes market in the future include sh0rtage of skilled surgeons.



The surgical meshes market is segmented by product type into synthetic surgical meshes, biosynthetic surgical meshes, biologic surgical meshes and hybrid or composite surgical meshes. The synthetic surgical meshes market was the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by product type, accounting for 70.47% or $1,428. 54 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the biologic surgical meshes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the surgical meshes market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 7.58% during 2024-2029.



The surgical meshes market is segmented by nature into absorbable surgical meshes, non-absorbable surgical meshes and partially absorbable surgical meshes. The non-absorbable surgical meshes market was the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by nature, accounting for 57.80% or $1.17 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the partially absorbable surgical meshes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the surgical meshes market segmented by nature, at a CAGR of 7.59% during 2024-2029.



The surgical meshes market is segmented by sales channel into direct channel and in-direct channel. The direct channel market was the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by sales channel, accounting for 70.26% or $1.42 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the in-direct channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the surgical meshes market segmented by sales channel, at a CAGR of 7.21% during 2024-2029.



The surgical meshes market is segmented by application into hernia repair, traumatic or surgical wounds, abdominal wall reconstruction, facial surgery and other applications. The hernia repair market was the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by application, accounting for 66.23% or $1.34 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the facial surgery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the surgical meshes market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.69% during 2024-2029.



The surgical meshes market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the surgical meshes market segmented by end-user, accounting for 46.94% or $951.51 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the surgical meshes market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 8.01% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the surgical meshes market, accounting for 39.82% or $807.29 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the surgical meshes market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.89% and 8.47% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.14% and 7.19% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the surgical meshes companies to focus on innovating product offerings to improve patient outcomes, focus on integrating liquid adhesives to enhance mesh implant efficiency, focus on developing mesh products for minimally invasive surgeries, focus on bioabsorbable matrices to enhance patient safety and recovery, focus on hybrid or composite surgical meshes for growth, focus on partially absorbable surgical meshes for growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on indirect channel for growth, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on targeted marketing and educational campaigns, focus on digital and social media marketing, focus on facial surgery for growth and focus on ambulatory surgical centers for growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the surgical meshes markets segmented by product type will arise in the synthetic surgical meshes segment, which will gain $501.85 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the surgical meshes market segmented by nature will arise in the non-absorbable surgical meshes segment, which will gain $436.99 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the surgical meshes markets segmented by sales channel will arise in the direct channel segment, which will gain $502.12 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the surgical meshes markets segmented by application will arise in the hernia repair segment, which will gain $518.57 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the surgical meshes markets segmented by end-user will arise in the ambulatory surgical centers segment, which will gain $313.49 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The surgical meshes market size will gain the most in USA at $217.3 million.

Major Market Trends

Innovative Surgical Mesh for Enhanced Hernia Repair and Faster Recovery

Innovative Liquid Adhesives Revolutionizing Surgical Mesh Applications

Innovative Product Developments in The Surgical Meshes Market

Advancements in Bioabsorbable Surgical Meshes for Enhanced Patient Outcomes

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

RTI Surgical Enhances Regenerative Medicine Capabilities With Acquisition of Cook Biotech

Integra LifeSciences Acquires Surgical Innovation Associates to Strengthen Surgical Mesh Portfolio

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Synthetic Surgical Meshes; Biosynthetic Surgical Meshes; Biologic Surgical Meshes; Hybrid or Composite Surgical Meshes

Nature: Absorbable Surgical Meshes; Non-Absorbable Surgical Meshes; Partially Absorbable Surgical Meshes

Sales Channel: Direct Channel; in-Direct Channel

Application: Hernia Repair; Traumatic or Surgical Wounds; Abdominal Wall Reconstruction; Facial Surgery; Other Applications

End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Clinics; Other End-Users

Some of the major companies featured in this Surgical Meshes market report include:

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Getinge AB (Atrium Medical Corporation)

Futura Surgicare Pvt Ltd.

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences

GPC Medical Ltd.

Auxein Medical

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Shandong Haidike Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jinlu Group Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Zhichao Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Cousin Biotech

Peters Surgical Group

pfm medical ag

Advanced Medical Solutions

Ethicon

Herniamesh S.r.l.

Assut Europe

GORE Medical

Vitrex Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

TELA Bio Inc.

Deep Blue Medical Advances Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Ethicon, Inc.

Tissue Regenix Group plc

Acelity (KCI)

Taisier Med (S.A.E.)

Meditech





