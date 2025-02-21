Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation to Q4 2024 Earnings Call Presentation

Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q4 2024 financial report on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, February 28, 2025, followed by a Q&A session.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link: Link to the external registration page

A recording will be available on the Company's website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114