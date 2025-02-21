Exabits partners with Phala Network to offer robust AI security with TEE-enabled infrastructure





By working together, Exabits and Phala Network offer trusted execution environment (TEE) enabled GPU clusters, ensuring personal data is processed within a secure enclave for heightened data protection in AI applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exabits , a compute base-layer platform transforming GPUs (graphic processing units) clusters into financial assets, announces its partnership with Phala Network , a trustless Web 3.0 computation platform enabling cloud processing without sacrificing data confidentiality. Through this partnership, Exabits and Phala utilize a TEE -enabled infrastructure to ensure sensitive user data remains secure across hardware, software, and cloud systems when serving LLMs - an industry-first collaboration.

Surfacing controversies surrounding DeepSeek underline the necessity for enhanced data security in AI applications. While DeepSeek’s low-cost, cloud-based approach has garnered major headlines, this method stores sensitive information on remote servers, leaving it vulnerable to external access. Countries around the world are skeptical about DeepSeek’s privacy policies, with some banning its use in government technologies and others even removing it from app stores. As governments take precautions against AI to protect national security, independent developers look to take action and heighten data security measures.

By joining forces, Exabits and Phala Network cultivate a safer environment for personal data protection. Through the collaboration, Exabits and Phala can now offer TEE-enabled Nvidia H200 clusters, ensuring that personal data is processed within a secure domain. This advancement enables developers to run DeepSeek R1 within a TEE, providing an isolated environment for processing data safely, and successfully keeping sensitive data safe from third-party servers.

Utilizing its proprietary technology, Exabits was able to overcome complex industry challenges normally associated with enabling TEE functionality on GPU hardware. Phala Network complements this advancement by harnessing the security features offered by Intel and Nvidia's TEE technology stack, integrating Redpill and the private-ml-sdk it co-developed along with Nearai . These TEE-enabled solutions ensure user data is protected within a tamper-proof, encrypted environment, to prevent cloud-based AI applications from storing data in external locations.

“We are excited to partner with Phala Network as we recognize the danger in unsecured data,” says Xander Wu, Co-Founder at Exabits. “Our combined solution sees that no external source has access to the user’s data. Furthermore, through our collaboration with Phala, we benefit by improving data security in our hardware. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for secure AI infrastructure, ensuring personal data remains where it belongs.”

“This partnership aligns with our vision as Exabits shares our concern for personal privacy in a world where everything is so public,” says Marvin Tong, CEO of Phala Network. “With Exabit’s large source of Nvidia H200 clusters, we can now scale to meet our clients' significant GPU TEE demands. This breakthrough enables customers to effortlessly activate and utilize these advanced security features.”

Established in 2021, Exabits is a revolutionary compute base-layer platform transforming high-end GPU clusters into accessible digital investment assets. With proprietary hardware and software, Exabits enables users to invest in GPU infrastructure, generating yield through tokenized compute assets. The company serves both Web2 enterprises and decentralized Web3 platforms, powering innovation through its scalable and secure infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://exabits.ai/

Phala Network is a trustless computation platform that enables massive cloud processing without sacrificing data confidentiality. Founded by Marvin Tong, COO Zhe Wang, CTO Jun Jiang, and Lead Developer Hang Yin, Phala’s leadership team brings together deep expertise in blockchain technology, cybersecurity, machine learning, and the broader software landscape. Phala Network’s distributed computing cloud is built on TEE-based privacy technology already embedded in modern processors, producing a platform that is versatile and confidential. By separating the consensus mechanism from computation, Phala ensures a powerful, secure, and scalable solution for trustless cloud computing.

