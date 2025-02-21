Kasu launches the highest risk-adjusted yields in RWA private credit





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kasu, the most risk-optimised private credit platform in DeFi, is now live, offering institutional-grade yield opportunities with an unprecedented level of transparency, risk management, and borrower quality.

Built on BASE, Kasu provides a sustainable 12-25% APY, offering the highest risk-adjusted yields in RWA private credit. This is achieved by lending exclusively to top-tier accounting firms and their clients in tier 1 economies: the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

This approach ensures yields that are completely uncorrelated to crypto volatility or macroeconomic fluctuations, providing lenders with stable, high-quality returns.

Apxium: the powerhouse behind Kasu’s zero-loss lending engine

Kasu is powered by Apxium, a multi-award-winning SaaS+Fintech business whose proprietary technology is used by global accounting firms to manage and automate over $2.5 billion in invoices annually.

This financial automation software accelerates the rate at which these firms collect payment from their invoices by up to 50%, thereby significantly increasing their cash flow, ultimately reducing risk to lenders on Kasu.

Unlike other RWA lenders that have suffered over $200 million in losses in just the last three years, Apxium has an 8-year history with a 0% loss rate—a feat unheard of in RWA.

“We’re not just another RWA lending platform—we’re redefining how real-world yield works in DeFi,” said Kasu Co-Founder, Luke Lombe. “By combining institutional-grade lending opportunities, industry-first transparency, and cutting-edge financial automation, Kasu is setting a new benchmark for sustainable, high risk-adjusted returns.”

Best-in-class borrowers & risk structuring: lending to globally significant firms in Tier 1 economies

Kasu exclusively lends to established accounting firms and their clients across the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK—a borrower class that is:

Highly regulated with strict financial oversight

Non-discretionary—these firms handle mission-critical services in all economic conditions, ensuring high repayment reliability

Low-risk, high-profit—less than 1% invoice default rate across the industry



These borrowers include leading global accounting networks, US Top 25 firms, UK Top 15 firms, and Australia’s largest professional services firms.

In addition, Kasu’s best-in-class risk management isn’t just theoretical—it’s engineered into every transaction, with multiple layers of borrower recourse and real-time financial tracking.

This technology-driven risk management ensures that Lending Strategies on Kasu apply sophisticated credit risk structuring, making it safer for lenders, and with the highest level of transparency in the market.

The future of yield is transparent, secure, and accessible

While other private credit platforms force lenders to lend blindly into opaque structures, Kasu is setting a new standard.

This includes loan performance and risk dashboard reporting, whilst providing lenders with full visibility and control over how their funds are allocated to some of the highest creditworthy business borrowers in private credit.

This level of transparency, control, and risk management is unmatched in RWA lending.

RWA lending, done right – democratising access to all lenders, including the U.S.

Unlike most private credit RWA platforms that restrict participation to accredited investors, Kasu’s ethos of inclusiveness and financial democratisation means it is open to nearly all lenders—including everyday lenders in the United States, regardless of their wealth.

This means for the first time, any US participant can access institutional-quality private credit strategies that were previously reserved for financial institutions.

Kasu is designed to scale. Pre-launch, the platform achieved its hard cap of $3M in test TVL. With its advanced risk structuring, premier borrower base, and proprietary financial automation technology, Kasu is positioned to become the dominant force in RWA private credit.

Strong backing - more to come

Kasu launches with the support of early investors including Woodstock Fund, Morningstar Ventures, Cypher Capital, and Faculty Group.

Perhaps more significantly, Kasu is in late-stage diligence for a significant debt facility from a major institutional lender—a move that, if finalised, would prove that institutional-grade capital is ready to enter DeFi in a material way.



“The private credit market is a $1.6 trillion opportunity that’s been virtually untouched in crypto,” said Luke Lombe. “With the backing we’re securing, Kasu is positioned to be the Ondo of private credit, bridging TradFi with DeFi in a way that’s never been done before.”

Kasu’s transparent lending model, borrower quality, and structured credit risk structuring set it apart in the rapidly evolving RWA landscape. By combining the highest risk-optimised yields in private credit with industry-first levels of transparency, Kasu is defining the next generation of DeFi lending.

Kasu is live now. Start earning at www.kasu.finance .

About Kasu

Kasu is the most risk-optimised, fully transparent RWA private credit platform, providing institutional-grade, uncorrelated yields to any lender. By bridging DeFi with the multi-trillion-dollar private credit market, Kasu enables sustainable, and high-yield lending opportunities of the highest quality seen in RWA private credit. The platform is backed by leading lenders and has undergone multiple security audits by ChainSecurity and 0xCommit.

About Faculty Group

Faculty Group is a collective of blockchain-native companies that builds, invests in, and advises Web3 innovators. With over 100 staff worldwide, Faculty provides investment capital for early-stage projects, underpinned by a comprehensive suite of venture-building services, including product development, marketing, market making, and token economics—all under one banner.

