Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics Research Report 2025: $41.97 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies 2019-2034

The global liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market reached a value of nearly $9.22 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.72% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $9.22 billion in 2024 to $19.81 billion in 2029 at a rate of 16.52%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.20% from 2029 and reach $41.97 billion in 2034.

The global liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 24.44% of the total market in 2023. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG was the largest competitor with a 4.95% share of the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 3.17%, Guardant Health Inc. with 3.11%, Illumina Inc. with 2.87%, Exact Sciences Corporation with 2.20%, Natera Inc. with 2.07%, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. with 1.93X%, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. with 1.90%, Caris Life Science with 1.19% and Sysmex Corporation with 1.06%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market include focus on developing high-precision liquid biopsy for identifying cancer biomarkers, focus on revolutionizing next-generation automated liquid biopsy technologies for oncology and prenatal care, focus on developing next-generation liquid biopsy tools that improve cancer screening capabilities and focus on next-generation liquid biopsy tests to enhance personalized cancer treatment plans.



Player-adopted strategies in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships, focus on expanding business expertise through new launches focus on improving portfolio and strengthening its business through strategic acquisitions.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising demand for personalized medicine, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing number of clinical trials and government initiatives for research and development in healthcare. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was limited reimbursement policies. Going forward, the increasing cancer prevalence, growing aging population and growing cancer research investments will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market in the future include lack of trained personnel and high cost of technology.



The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by type into product and services. The product market was the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by type, accounting for 72.93% or $6.72 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 17.90% during 2024-2029.



The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by cancer into lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and other cancers. The lung cancer market was the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by cancer, accounting for 32.67% or $3.01 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the lung cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by cancer, at a CAGR of 18.99% during 2024-2029.



The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by sample into blood, urine and saliva. The blood market was the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by sample, accounting for 79.82% or $7.36 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the urine segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by sample, at a CAGR of 18.84% during 2024-2029.



The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers and other end users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by end user, accounting for 55.83% or $5.15 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 19.95% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market, accounting for 47.21% or $4.35 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.06% and 17.14% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 16.37% and 14.04% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics companies to focus on developing high-precision liquid biopsy solutions, focus on advancing automated liquid biopsy technologies, focus on advancing next-generation tools for enhanced cancer screening, focus on advancing next-generation liquid biopsy solutions, focus on enhancing tumor detection and profiling in liquid biopsy, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for liquid biopsy solutions, focus on developing competitive and accessible pricing strategies, focus on building awareness through targeted educational campaigns, focus on strengthening digital and social media marketing and focus on targeting hospitals and diagnostic centers for enhanced market penetration.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $41.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global



Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by type will arise in the product segment, which will gain $7.39 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by cancer will arise in the lung cancer segment, which will gain $4.17 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by end user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $5.16 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by sample will arise in the blood segment, which will gain $8.22 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.28 billion.

Major Market Trends

High-Precision Liquid Biopsy for Identifying Cancer Biomarkers

Advancements in Automated Liquid Biopsy Technologies for Oncology and Prenatal Care

Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Tool Improves Cancer Screening Capabilities

Technological Advancement in Liquid Biopsy for Personalized Cancer Treatment

Enhancing Tumor Detection and Profiling With Liquid Biopsy

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Quest Diagnostics Acquired Haystack Oncology

Exact Sciences Corporation Acquired Resolution Bioscience, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation Acquired Thrive Earlier Detection

Markets Covered:

Type: Product; Services

Cancer: Lung Cancer; Breast Cancer; Colon Cancer; Other Cancers

Sample: Blood; Urine; Saliva

End User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Other End Users

Some of the major companies featured in this Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Natera Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Caris Life Science

Sysmex Corporation

Strand Life Sciences

Adicon Holdings Limited

SOPHiA GENETICS SA

QIAGEN N. V.

Novigenix

Roche Diagnostics Polska Sp. z o.o.

Janssen Diagnostics LLC

Twist Bioscience

Biocept

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

GRAIL, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

GeneCentric Therapeutics Inc.

DGLAB

Oncoclinicas Group

Grupo Fleury

Detectiome

Anwa Medical Company

Syndicate Bio

PathCare

Axaitech





