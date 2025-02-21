Teva and Alvotech Announce SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn) Injection Now Available in the U.S.

In October 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved SELARSDI ™ for all indications matching the reference product Stelara ® (ustekinumab) and has granted a provisional determination of interchangeability for SELARSDI

SELARSDI is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older, and the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis



Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) today announced the availability of SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn) injection in the U.S., a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab), for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, pediatric plaque psoriasis and pediatric psoriatic arthritis. This is the second biosimilar now available in the U.S. market under the Teva and Alvotech strategic partnership. The FDA has provisionally determined that SELARSDI will be interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara®, following the expiration of exclusivity for the first interchangeable biosimilar, on April 30, 2025.

“Biosimilars like SELARSDI create opportunities for cost savings across the healthcare system, and we are proud to be able to introduce our second biosimilar treatment option in partnership with Alvotech to U.S. patients and providers,” said Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars at Teva. “The U.S. availability of SELARSDI reinforces Teva’s overall strategy to identify strategic business partners to develop and manufacture biosimilars while leveraging Teva’s commercial presence and experience to bring this and other products to the U.S. market.”

“The U.S. launch of SELARSDI is an important step for our partnership and reaffirms a joint commitment to providing more affordable treatment options for U.S. patients,” said Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer for Alvotech. “Alvotech’s fully integrated approach to development and manufacturing, coupled with our focus on biosimilars, enables us to continue expanding a portfolio of high-quality biologics and contribute meaningfully to lowering healthcare costs world-wide.”

SELARSDI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in several presentations, matching the approved presentations of the reference biologic Stelara (ustekinumab). The FDA has provisionally determined that all presentations of SELARSDI can be approved as interchangeable to Stelara® (ustekinumab) injection upon expiry of exclusivity on April 30, 2025, for the first interchangeable biosimilar. The four approved presentations of SELARSDI are 45 mg/0.5 mL and 90 mg/mL in a single-dose prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection, 45 mg/0.5 mL in a single-dose vial for subcutaneous injection and130 mg/26 mL in a single-dose vial for intravenous infusion.

Ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that selectively targets the p40 protein, a component common to both interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 cytokines, which play crucial roles in treating immune-mediated diseases like psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Alvotech developed and produces SELARSDI using Sp2/0 cells and a continuous perfusion process, which are the same type of host cell line and process used in the production of Stelara®.1

In August 2020, Teva and Alvotech entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialization of five Alvotech biosimilar product candidates, and in July 2023, the partnership was extended to include two additional biosimilars and new presentations of two previously partnered products. Alvotech manages development and manufacturing, while Teva is responsible for the exclusive commercialization in the U.S., leveraging the experience and extensive sales and marketing infrastructure from Teva. Two biosimilars developed under the partnership have been given U.S. FDA approval: most recently, SELARSDI in April 2024; and in February 2024, SIMLANDI® (adalimumab-ryvk), the first high-concentration, citrate-free interchangeable biosimilar to Humira®, which was launched in the U.S. in May 2024.

About SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn)

SELARSDI is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab). Ustekinumab binds to two cytokines, IL-12 and IL-23, that are involved in inflammatory and immune responses.2 The biosimilar has been launched in Canada as JAMTEKI™, in Europe as UZPRUVO® and in Japan as USTEKINUMAB BS (F). It has been approved in the U.S. as SELARSDI. Applications are also under review in multiple countries globally.

SELARSDI INDICATIONS AND SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn) Injection, is a human interleukin-12 and -23 antagonist indicated for:

• the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

• the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with active psoriatic arthritis.

• the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

• the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn) injection is contraindicated in patients with clinically significant hypersensitivity to ustekinumab products or to any of the excipients in SELARSDI.

Infections

Ustekinumab products may increase the risk of infections and reactivation of latent infections. Serious bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, and viral infections were observed in patients receiving ustekinumab products. Serious infections requiring hospitalization or otherwise clinically significant infections were reported. In patients with plaque psoriasis, these included diverticulitis, cellulitis, pneumonia, appendicitis, cholecystitis, sepsis, osteomyelitis, viral infections, gastroenteritis, and urinary tract infections. In patients with psoriatic arthritis, this included cholecystitis. In patients with Crohn’s disease, these included anal abscess, gastroenteritis, ophthalmic herpes zoster, pneumonia, and Listeria meningitis. In patients with ulcerative colitis, these included gastroenteritis, ophthalmic herpes zoster, pneumonia, and listeriosis.

Treatment with SELARSDI should not be initiated in patients with a clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. Consider the risks and benefits of treatment prior to initiating use of SELARSDI in patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection. Instruct patients to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur while on treatment with SELARSDI and discontinue SELARSDI for serious or clinically significant infections until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Theoretical Risk for Vulnerability to Particular Infections

Individuals genetically deficient in IL-12/IL-23 are particularly vulnerable to disseminated infections from mycobacteria (including nontuberculous, environmental mycobacteria), Salmonella (including nontyphi strains), and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccinations. Serious infections and fatal outcomes have been reported in such patients. It is not known whether patients with pharmacologic blockade of IL-12/IL-23 from treatment with ustekinumab products may be susceptible to these types of infections. Consider diagnostic testing, e.g., tissue culture, stool culture, as dictated by clinical circumstances.

Pre-Treatment Evaluation of Tuberculosis (TB)

Evaluate patients for TB prior to initiating treatment with SELARSDI. Do not administer SELARSDI to patients with active TB infection. Initiate treatment of latent TB before administering SELARSDI. Consider anti-tuberculosis therapy prior to initiation of SELARSDI in patients with a history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Closely monitor patients receiving SELARSDI for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after treatment.

Malignancies

Ustekinumab products are immunosuppressants and may increase the risk of malignancy. Malignancies were reported among patients who received ustekinumab in clinical trials. The safety of ustekinumab products has not been evaluated in patients who have a history of malignancy or who have a known malignancy. There have been post-marketing reports of the rapid appearance of multiple cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas in patients receiving ustekinumab products who had pre-existing risk factors for developing non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). All patients receiving SELARSDI, especially those greater than 60 years of age or those with a history of Psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA) or prolonged immunosuppressant treatment, should be monitored for the appearance of NMSC.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and angioedema, have been reported with ustekinumab products. If an anaphylactic or other clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue SELARSDI.

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES)

Two cases of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), also known as Reversible Posterior Leukoencephalopathy Syndrome (RPLS), were reported in clinical trials. Cases have also been reported in postmarketing experience in patients with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. Clinical presentation included headaches, seizures, confusion, visual disturbances, and imaging changes consistent with PRES a few days to several months after ustekinumab product initiation. A few cases reported latency of a year or longer. Patients recovered with supportive care following withdrawal of ustekinumab products.

Monitor all patients treated with SELARSDI for signs and symptoms of PRES. If PRES is suspected, promptly administer appropriate treatment and discontinue SELARSDI.

Immunizations

Prior to initiating therapy with SELARSDI, patients should receive all age-appropriate immunizations as recommended by current immunization guidelines. Patients being treated with SELARSDI should not receive live vaccines. Avoid administering BCG vaccines during treatment with SELARSDI or for one year prior to initiating treatment or one year following discontinuation of treatment. Caution is advised when administering live vaccines to household contacts of patients receiving SELARSDI because of the potential risk for shedding from the household contact and transmission to patient. Non-live vaccinations received during a course of SELARSDI may not elicit an immune response sufficient to prevent disease.

Concomitant Therapies

The safety of ustekinumab products, in combination with other biologic immunosuppressive agents or phototherapy has not been evaluated in clinical trials of psoriasis. Ultraviolet-induced skin cancers developed earlier and more frequently in mice. In psoriasis studies, the relevance of findings in mouse models for malignancy risk in humans is unknown. In psoriatic arthritis studies, concomitant methotrexate use did not appear to influence the safety or efficacy of ustekinumab.

Noninfectious Pneumonia

Cases of interstitial pneumonia, eosinophilic pneumonia, and cryptogenic organizing pneumonia have been reported during post-approval use of ustekinumab products. Clinical presentations included cough, dyspnea, and interstitial infiltrates following one to three doses. Serious outcomes have included respiratory failure and prolonged hospitalization. Patients improved with discontinuation of therapy and, in certain cases, administration of corticosteroids. If diagnosis is confirmed, discontinue SELARSDI and institute appropriate treatment.

Allergen Immunotherapy

Ustekinumab products have not been evaluated in patients who have undergone allergy immunotherapy. Ustekinumab products may decrease the protective effect of allergen immunotherapy (decrease tolerance) which may increase the risk of an allergic reaction to a dose of allergen immunotherapy. Therefore, caution should be exercised in patients receiving or who have received allergen immunotherapy, particularly for anaphylaxis.

Most Common Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions for plaque psoriasis (greater than or equal to 3%) were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, and fatigue. The safety profile in pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis was similar to that of adults with plaque psoriasis. The most common adverse reaction for Crohn's disease induction (greater than or equal to 3%) was vomiting. The most common adverse reactions for Crohn's disease maintenance (greater than or equal to 3%) were nasopharyngitis, injection site erythema, vulvovaginal candidiasis/mycotic infection, bronchitis, pruritus, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis. The most common adverse reaction for ulcerative colitis induction (greater than or equal to 3%) was nasopharyngitis. The most common adverse reactions for ulcerative colitis maintenance (greater than or equal to 3%) were nasopharyngitis, headache, abdominal pain, influenza, fever, diarrhea, sinusitis, fatigue, and nausea.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for SELARSDI.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global pharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. If patients have a need, we’re already working to address it. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab) are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

For more information, please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

