Huize pioneers DeepSeek integration in China’s insurance sector, revolutionizing consumer-facing insurance services for the AI era

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced the integration of DeepSeek into its Huize App, making it the first organization in the insurance sector to deeply embed the AI model into consumer-facing services. With this integration, the Huize App now delivers real-time, AI-powered insurance consultations and personalized, data-driven recommendations for its growing customer base.

The system’s natural language processing capabilities enable 300% greater efficiency in its recommendations with a 91% accuracy rate in product matching. Unlike traditional services limited by business hours, the platform offers instant, 24/7 responses, ensuring users have access to guidance whenever they need it. Consumers can also create a customized virtual advisor that adapts to their evolving needs over time, providing a seamless, stress-free insurance journey free from jargon or sales pressure.

“AI continues to redefine industries and transform the way consumers engage with insurance, and we are excited to stand at the forefront of this revolution,” said Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize. “The updated Huize App provides consumers with personalized insurance advice powered by DeepSeek’s robust R1 model’s full version, helping to bridge the gap between complex insurance products and the growing demand for accessible, seamless, and personalized services. We believe AI empowers consumers to make more informed decisions, which is why we are swiftly implementing these cutting-edge technologies into our services as we continue to set new standards for the insurance industry.”

The AI-driven system joins a suite of AI tools which have been developed by Huize under its bold “AI+” strategy. In 2023, the Company introduced its proprietary AI Marketing Assistant, which is now being actively used by its consultants and agents. The following year, it introduced a new AI-driven large language model to support business development. Beyond China, Huize’s international arm, Poni Insurtech, is working to introduce similar technology to Vietnam-based Global Care, which it acquired in 2024.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), Twitter (https://twitter.com/huizeholding) and Webull (https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

About Poni Insurtech

Poni Insurtech is the international brand of Huize, Asia’s leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni Insurtech is committed to building a pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. Featuring a presence in regional hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong, Poni Insurtech has made its debut in Vietnam in 2024, with plans to expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and Philippines. Through its consumer facing apps and cloud-based API solutions, Poni Insurtech provides consumers with simple, affordable, and customized insurance solutions, empowers insurers with quick and hassle-free digitalization solutions to efficiently reach mass affluent consumers, and creates new revenue opportunities for partnering e-commerce platforms, merchants, and independent collaborators and agents. Poni Insurtech aims to reshape the insurance landscape by driving greater efficiency, accessibility, and value across the entire ecosystem.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Kenny Lo

Investor Relations Manager

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen

In China

Ms. Dee Wang

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: dee.wang@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com