Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Research Report 2025: Key Trends, Opportunities, Strategies 2019-2034 - Danaher Leads the Fragmented Market (6.5%), Followed by Roche and Siemens Healthineers

The global hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market reached a value of nearly $1.86 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.22%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% from 2029 and reach $4.48 billion in 2034.

The global hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 18.1% of the total market in 2023. Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) was the largest competitor with a 6.5% share of the market, followed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. with 2.4%, Siemens Healthineers AG with 2.2%, Abbott Laboratories with 1.5%, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. with 1.4%, Randox Laboratories Ltd. with 1.3%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 1%, Sysmex Corporation with 0.9%, ARKRAY Inc. with 0.6% and Tosoh Corporation with 0.3%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market include launch of next-generation point-of-care device enhances diabetes management and early diagnosis, empowering health with at-home diabetes risk (HbA1c) collection kits, advancements in testing with focus on high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) analyzers for enhanced diabetes management and innovations in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing using menstrual blood. Player-adopted strategies in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions, business operations through new launches and operational capabilities through strategic partnerships.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing focus on personalized medicine, rising prevalence of diabetes, rise in obesity rates and government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost of testing devices and reagents. Going forward, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing urbanization and expanding geriatric population will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market in the future include lack of trained healthcare professionals.



The hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by type into laboratory-based testing and point of care (PoC) testing. The point of care (PoC) testing market was the largest segment of the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by type, accounting for 78.15% or $1.45 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the point of care (PoC) testing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.62% during 2024-2029.



The hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by product type into reagents and kits, instruments and software and services. The reagents and kits market was the largest segment of the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by product type, accounting for 61.08% or $1.13 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software and services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 11.24% during 2024-2029.



The hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by technology into immunoassays, chromatography, enzymatic assays, boronate affinity chromatography, high performance liquid chromatography and other technologies. The immunoassays market was the largest segment of the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by technology, accounting for 36.42% or $678.57 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the high-performance liquid chromatography segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 12.61% during 2024-2029.



The hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, homecare settings and other end users. The hospitals and clinics market was the largest segment of the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by end user, accounting for 40.91% or $762.26 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the homecare settings segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 13.02% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market, accounting for 42.60% or $793.76 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.80% and 10.63% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.83% and 9.54% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing companies to focus on next-generation point-of-care devices for HbA1c testing, focus on at-home HbA1c testing solutions, focus on high-performance liquid chromatography analyzers for HbA1c testing, focus on enhanced point-of-care testing for HbA1c, focus on point-of-care testing for HbA1c, focus on software and services for HbA1c testing, focus on high performance liquid chromatography for HbA1c testing, focus on software and services for HbA1c testing, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2C promotions, participate in trade shows and events, focus on homecare settings for HbA1c testing and focus on targeting urban populations for HbA1c testing.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by type will arise in the point of care (PoC) testing segment, which will gain $848.4 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by product type will arise in the reagents and kits segment, which will gain $661.73 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by technology will arise in the immunoassays segment, which will gain $344.4 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market segmented by end user will arise in the diagnostic laboratories segment, which will gain $403.19 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market size will gain the most in USA at $320.94 million.

Major Market Trends

Launch of Next-Generation Point-of-Care Device Enhances Diabetes Management and Early Diagnosis

Empowering Health With At-Home Diabetes Risk (HbA1c) Collection Kits

Advancements in Testing With Focus on High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Analyzers for Enhanced Diabetes Management

Innovations in Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Using Menstrual Blood

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Roche Holding AG Acquired LumiraDx to Enhance Primary Care Diagnostics

Tosoh Corporation Acquired Semba Biosciences Inc. to Enhance Biologics Purification and HbA1c Testing

Markets Covered:

Type: Laboratory Based Testing; Point of Care (PoC) Testing

Product Type: Reagents and Kits; Instruments; Software and Services

Technology: Immunoassays; Chromatography; Enzymatic Assays; Boronate Affinity Chromatography; High Performance Liquid Chromatography; Other Technologies

End User: Hospitals and Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Homecare Settings; Other End Users

Some of the major companies featured in this Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing market report include:

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

ARKRAY Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Osang HealthCare Co. Ltd

PTS Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Rapid Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd

Agappe Diagnostic Ltd

Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.

Nipro Corp

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd

HemoCue AB

Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Randox Laboratoris

Trinity Biotech PLC

EKF Diagnostics

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Bayer AG

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd

Biorex Diagnostics

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Synevo

Medicover

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Regina Maria

Diabetes Medica

Qvin

ACON Laboratories

Labcorp

Diazyme Laboratories

Alere

Truvian Health

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Grupo Biolab

AstraZeneca

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BioTeknica

Ascensia

Trinity Biotech

Huma

Kainico Ltd.

Agamatrix Inc.

Bionime Corporation

lifeScan IP Holdings

