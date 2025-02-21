Fan Engagement Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2024-2025 & 2034: Meta Platforms Leads the Fragmented $44.71 Bn Market (2.41%), Followed by Samsung and Oracle

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fan Engagement Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fan engagement market reached a value of nearly $6.68 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.83% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $6.68 billion in 2024 to $17.54 billion in 2029 at a rate of 21.29%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.57% from 2029 and reach $44.71 billion in 2034.

The global fan engagement market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 16.94% of the total market in 2023. Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook) was the largest competitor with a 2.41% share of the market, followed by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with 2.36%, Oracle Corporation with 2.14%, SAP SE with 1.84%, Intel Corporation with 1.59%, Cisco Systems, Inc. with 1.43%, International Business Machines Corporation with 1.43%, Microsoft Corporation with 1.41%, Salesforce Inc. with 1.18% and Genius Sports Limited with 1.16%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the fan engagement market include revolutionizing fan engagement through advanced technology, innovative tools revolutionizing fan interactions in sports, strengthening fan relationships through engagement standards, revolutionizing fan experience with cutting-edge technology and enhancing fan engagement in esports through blockchain technology. Player-adopted strategies in the fan engagement market include focus on strategic partnerships and collaboration to enhance fan experience across social media platforms, venue experience powered by digital storytelling, innovative on-track initiatives and technological advancements to enhance fan engagement through immersive experiences and interactive platforms.



Growth in the historic period resulted from high spending on sports sponsorships, increasing social media influencers, rise in disposable income and rise in sports betting. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were economic uncertainties or downturns. Going forward, government support, rise of e-sports, increasing popularity of sports and strong economic growth in emerging markets will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the fan engagement market in the future supply chain disruptions.



The fan engagement market is segmented by engagement type into personalized messages, live video calls, master classes and other engagement types. The personalized messages market was the largest segment of the fan engagement market segmented by engagement type, accounting for 35.25% or $2.35 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the live video calls segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fan engagement market segmented by engagement type, at a CAGR of 24.69% during 2024-2029.



The fan engagement market is segmented by user location into tier-1 cities and tier-2-3 cities. The tier-1 cities market was the largest segment of the fan engagement market segmented by user location, accounting for 59.71% or $3.99 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the tier-2-3 cities segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fan engagement market segmented by user location, at a CAGR of 24.06% during 2024-2029.



The fan engagement market is segmented by application into entertainment, art, social media personalities, music and other applications. The entertainment market was the largest segment of the fan engagement market segmented by application, accounting for 35.82% or $2.39 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the social media personalities segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fan engagement market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 25.32% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the fan engagement market, accounting for 36.09% or $2.41 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fan engagement market will be Asia-Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 24.35% and 23.44% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 22.04% and 21.12% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the fan engagement companies to focus on personalizing fan engagement through technology, focus on enhancing personalization with data-driven tools, focus on building stronger fan relationships through structured engagement, focus on enhancing fan experience through immersive and personalized solutions, focus on leveraging blockchain to enhance fan engagement, focus on live video calls for rapid growth, focus on tier-2-3 cities for expedited growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding digital distribution channels, focus on dynamic pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital campaigns, focus on collaborative partnerships for broader reach and focus on social media personalities for rapid growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $44.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global

Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the fan engagement market segmented by engagement type will arise in the live video calls segment, which will gain $3.98 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the fan engagement market segmented by user location will arise in the tier-1 cities segment, which will gain $5.63 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the fan engagement market segmented by application will arise in the entertainment segment, which will gain $4.06 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The fan engagement market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.98 billion.

Major Market Trends

Revolutionizing Fan Engagement Through Advanced Technology

Innovative Tools Revolutionizing Fan Interactions in Sports

Strengthening Fan Relationships Through Engagement Standards

Revolutionizing Fan Experience With Cutting-Edge Technology

Enhancing Fan Engagement in Esports Through Blockchain Technology

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Brave Bison Acquired Engage Digital Partners

Patron Technology Acquired Fan Interactive Marketing

Markets Covered:

Engagement Type: Personalized Messages; Live Video Calls; Master Classes; Other Engagement Types

User Location: Tier-1 Cities; Tier-2-3 Cities

Application: Entertainment; Art; Social Media Personalities; Music; Other Applications

Some of the major companies featured in this Fan Engagement market report include:

Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Genius Sports Limited

Cue.org

Fanisko

Armis

Broadnet

Ant Group

Edison Interactive

Cortex

Monterosa

FanID by Sportradar AG

LiveLike

Fanzone

WSC Sports

Sports Alliance

Kaltura

Patron Technology

Sportradar

Sport Buff

FanThreeSixty

Many Digital

Flockler

NFL

Sportian

Seyu

Blocksport

Sports Value

STC Group (Saudi Telecom Company)

Hisense

Fanera

Footballco

Bet9ja

NairaBet

SportPesa

Betway

Kikuu





