Cobalt Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world cobalt market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for cobalt.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of cobalt

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on cobalt capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles cobalt manufacturers in the world market

Cobalt market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global cobalt market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world cobalt market in 2019-2024?

What was the global cobalt production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world cobalt market?

What are the main regional/country cobalt markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world cobalt market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world cobalt supply and demand?

Are there cobalt projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Cobalt Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Cobalt

1.2. Global Cobalt Market Trends

Global Cobalt Reserves, 2024

World Cobalt Production in 2019-2024

World Cobalt Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Cobalt Prices in the Global Market



2. Cobalt Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Belgium

2.2. Finland

2.3. France

2.4. Norway



3. Cobalt Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Russia



4. Cobalt Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Japan

4.5. Indonesia

4.6. Philippines



5. Cobalt Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Cobalt Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Cuba



7. Cobalt Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Congo

7.2. Madagascar

7.3. Morocco

7.4. South Africa



8. Global Cobalt Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Cobalt Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Cobalt Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Cobalt Prices Forecast to 2034



